CTRA ALERT: ROSEN, A HIGHLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Contura Energy, Inc. – CTRA

06/26/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) resulting from allegations that Contura may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

In December 2017, Contura sold several of its mines and other assets to Blackjewel L.L.C. In November 2018, Contura merged with Alpha Natural Resources Holdings, Inc. and ANR, Inc. (the “Merger”). According to the registration statement issued in connection with the Merger, Contura disclosed that it had agreed to backstop certain of Blackjewel’s bonding obligations to facilitate the permit transfer for the mines and that Blackjewel would enter into financing by June 30, 2019 sufficient to release Contura from such obligations. On July 1, 2020, Blackjewel filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Contura repurchased the mines and sold the same assets to Eagle Specialty Materials, LLC, whereby Contura would pay $90 million to Eagle Specialty to acquire the mines and assume the related reclamation obligations. Contura’s stock price has plummeted since the Merger.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Contura shareholders. If you purchased securities of Contura please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1877.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at mailto:pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
