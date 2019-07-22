Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CTST UPDATE: Hagens Berman Updates Investors in CannTrust (CTST), Encourages Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 08:07pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP updates investors in CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) and reminds them of the September 9, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline.

If you invested in CannTrust between November 14, 2018 and July 5, 2019 (the “Class Period”) and suffered significant losses (in excess of $50,000), you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than September 9, 2019 (the “Lead Plaintiff deadline”).  Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/hagens-berman-fraud-center/canntrust

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

CTST@hbsslaw.com.

According to the complaint, Defendants concealed that (1) CannTrust was growing cannabis in its Pelham greenhouse while applications for regulatory approval were still pending, (2) the greenhouse did not comply with certain regulations, and (3) it was reasonably likely that Health Canada would place an inventory hold until the Pelham facility becomes compliant with applicable regulations.

On July 22, 2019, CannTrust announced (1) the composition of the board’s Special Committee and its broad mandate to investigate non-compliance with Health Canada regulations, and (2) the Company responded to Health Canada’s non-compliance report on July 17, 2019.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Defendants misrepresented and concealed CannTrust’s compliance with applicable laws and regulations,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding CannTrust should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email CTST@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:58pTerpin v AT&T Mobility Moves Forward in Federal Court
GL
08:55pNOW AVAILABLE : Long-Life Work Roll Bearings for Rolling Mills
PU
08:54pLG DISPLAY : to invest $2.6 billion in OLED panel plant in South Korea
RE
08:53pLG DISPLAY : to invest $2.6 billion in OLED panel plant in South Korea
RE
08:50pMORTGAGE CHOICE : Demand for fixed rate home loans fell in June, reveals new data from Mortgage Choice.
PU
08:48pWhite House and Congress Reach Agreement on Spending, Debt Ceiling -- Update
DJ
08:45pKINGFISH : KFL - D&O Ongoing Disclosures - Multiple (KFL - Ongoing Disclosure Notice (Carol Campbell))
PU
08:45pKINGFISH : â“ June 2019 Quarter Update Newsletter
PU
08:45pKINGFISH : KFL - D&O Ongoing Disclosures - Multiple (KFL - Ongoing Disclosure Notice (Alistair Ryan))
PU
08:45pKINGFISH : KFL - D&O Ongoing Disclosures - Multiple (KFL - Ongoing Disclosure Notice (Andy Coupe))
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : APPLE IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY INTEL'S SMARTPHONE-MODEM CHIP BUSINESS: WSJ
2DOLLAR INDEX : Sterling on back foot due to growing concern about no-deal Brexit
3LG DISPLAY CO LTD : LG DISPLAY : to invest $2.6 billion in OLED panel plant in South Korea
4COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO : Notice to the M..
5Magic Leap Set to Premiere Experimental, Spatial Computing Experience at SIGGRAPH 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group