CUB Alerts Central And Southern Illinois Consumers Of Change To Ameren Power Price

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Citizens Utility Board (CUB) on Friday alerted Central and Southern Illinois consumers about a change in Ameren Illinois' electricity price.

Ameren's "price to compare," which is the rate customers should use when comparing alternative supply offers, is about 6 percent lower than last October's price for the first 800 kilowatt hours of usage.

New Ameren Illinois Price to Compare

October 2019 - May 2020

4.715 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for 0-800 kWh, 4.476 cents per kWh for usage over 800 kWh*

*This rate includes Ameren's supply price, a transmission service charge and a supply cost adjustment.

Consumers with an alternative power supplier should compare the offered rate to the Price to Compare rates above. Since 2015, Illinois consumers have lost nearly $800 million to alternative energy suppliers, according to the latest statistics from the Illinois Commerce Commission's Office of Retail Market Development. Knowing the right rate to use as a reference helps consumers make informed decisions about their power bills and avoid rip-offs.

"Knowledge is power, and not the kind that increases your electricity bills," CUB Communications Director Jim Chilsen said. "Consumers who are given good information don't get ripped off. Everyone should know that in the current market, Ameren is likely your best bet."

The utility watchdog advised consumers to visit CUB's online Help Center at www.CitizensUtilityBoard.org to find more information on how to avoid alternative supplier scams. Consumers can also order a free copy of CUB's Gas and Electric guide at the online Help Center.

CUB is Illinois' leading nonprofit utility watchdog group. Created by the Illinois Legislature, CUB opened its doors in 1984 to represent the interests of residential and small-business utility customers. Since then, CUB has saved consumers more than $20 billion by helping to block rate hikes and secure refunds. For more information, call CUB's Consumer Hotline at 1-800-669-5556 or visit CUB's award-winning website, www.CitizensUtilityBoard.org.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cub-alerts-central-and-southern-illinois-consumers-of-change-to-ameren-power-price-300941417.html

SOURCE Citizens Utility Board