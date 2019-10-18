Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CUB Alerts Central And Southern Illinois Consumers Of Change To Ameren Power Price

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 04:37pm EDT

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Citizens Utility Board (CUB) on Friday alerted Central and Southern Illinois consumers about a change in Ameren Illinois' electricity price.

Citizens Utility Board Logo (PRNewsfoto/Citizens Utility Board)

Ameren's "price to compare," which is the rate customers should use when comparing alternative supply offers, is about 6 percent lower than last October's price for the first 800 kilowatt hours of usage.

New Ameren Illinois Price to Compare
October 2019 - May 2020
4.715 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for 0-800 kWh, 4.476 cents per kWh for usage over 800 kWh*

*This rate includes Ameren's supply price, a transmission service charge and a supply cost adjustment.

Consumers with an alternative power supplier should compare the offered rate to the Price to Compare rates above. Since 2015, Illinois consumers have lost nearly $800 million to alternative energy suppliers, according to the latest statistics from the Illinois Commerce Commission's Office of Retail Market Development. Knowing the right rate to use as a reference helps consumers make informed decisions about their power bills and avoid rip-offs.

"Knowledge is power, and not the kind that increases your electricity bills," CUB Communications Director Jim Chilsen said. "Consumers who are given good information don't get ripped off. Everyone should know that in the current market, Ameren is likely your best bet."

The utility watchdog advised consumers to visit CUB's online Help Center at www.CitizensUtilityBoard.org to find more information on how to avoid alternative supplier scams. Consumers can also order a free copy of CUB's Gas and Electric guide at the online Help Center.

CUB is Illinois' leading nonprofit utility watchdog group. Created by the Illinois Legislature, CUB opened its doors in 1984 to represent the interests of residential and small-business utility customers. Since then, CUB has saved consumers more than $20 billion by helping to block rate hikes and secure refunds. For more information, call CUB's Consumer Hotline at 1-800-669-5556 or visit CUB's award-winning website, www.CitizensUtilityBoard.org.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cub-alerts-central-and-southern-illinois-consumers-of-change-to-ameren-power-price-300941417.html

SOURCE Citizens Utility Board


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:50pMACROGENICS Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In MacroGenics, Inc. To Contact The Firm
NE
04:49pUPDATE -- Foamix Receives FDA Approval of AMZEEQ™ Topical Minocycline Treatment for Millions of Moderate to Severe Acne Sufferers
GL
04:48pCORVUS GOLD INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:46pEXRO TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Private Placement
AQ
04:46pJASON INDUSTRIES : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Teleconference Details
BU
04:46pCostco Wholesale Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
04:46pGraniteShares Announces Change in ETF Lineup
GL
04:45pMCCLATCHY CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:45pL Brands Ends Down 9.9%, Sees Largest Percent Decrease in Nearly a Year -- Data Talk
DJ
04:44pBCB BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group