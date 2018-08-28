CUCDM vs Kurmi Service Provider Suite: NWN Confirms Having Made the Right Choice

One year ago, NWN Corporation selected Kurmi Service Provider Suite to
operate NWNComm, its Cisco HCS-based UCaaS Solution, replacing CUCDM.
This choice was made in the context of Cisco HCS Open Architecture
allowing HCS Partners to implement the right domain manager that best
fits their needs with additional features and customization beyond what
the CUCDM product offers.
NWN Corporation provides its clients with leading edge services and
premium collaboration solutions that work for each customer’s unique
needs. For their NWNComm solution, nothing less than the best UC
management technology will do.
“With the implementation of Kurmi Service Provider Suite, NWN is now
able to provide our clients more control over their Cloud Communication
Services which enhances the customer experience,” says Skip Tappen,
CEO of NWN Corporation.
With Kurmi Service Provider Suite, NWN can address the key challenges of
the UCaaS market in terms of flexibility, customer’s onboarding,
day-to-day operations and user experience.
Chris Ludwig, Senior Vice President of Collaboration confirms
that “Kurmi Software has cut down deployment times on NWN’s UcaaS
services to its customers by 55% including provisioning and
implementation. Thanks to Kurmi Software, we’ve considerably reduced our
operating costs which means we can provide very competitive UcaaS
solutions. Since Kurmi’s implementation, we’ve gained a strong position
in the UcaaS market and differentiation against other service providers.”
In addition, Kurmi Software has integrated Yarnlab tools into its
solution to automate and secure CUCDM end-customer migration. Yarnlab’s
Wrangler provides fully automated migration using data extracted from
both CUCDM and CUCM, flexible hierarchy mapping to Kurmi and test
automation with Testmate. “Just like rapid deployment of UcaaS
solutions, fluid migration of existing CUCDM customers is key for the
NWN operations team to be able to decommission CUCDM and enhance
existing customer satisfaction” concludes Alvaro Riera, Director of
Product Management for the Collaboration.
“Working with the NWN team has been extremely efficient and pleasant,
and demonstrates how a strong partnership can be built with Kurmi
Software teams. With the breaking news that Cisco HCS is ending sales of
its CUCDM solution, we invite all Cisco Partners to evaluate Kurmi
Service Provider Suite” says Pascal Moindrot, COO and North America
MD of Kurmi Software.
Find out more about our Cisco
HCS Domain Manager
To schedule a presentation of Kurmi Service Provider Suite, please
contact-us: contact-us@kurmi-software.com
About NWN Corporation
NWN is headquartered in Waltham, MA, serving customers from its 10
locations across the United States. NWN provides cloud, on premise and
hybrid technology solutions to its customers depending on their
individual business problems. NWN’s NCare Managed Services and NWNComm
Cloud Solutions are nationally recognized by partners and independent
firms as best in class. NWN offers solutions for unified communications,
data center, networking and end user computing. One of NWN’s unique
values to its customers is to provide local sales and engineering
services with the depth and strength of a national company of 500+
employees.
About Kurmi Software
Kurmi Software provides a management platform for Enterprise
Communications infrastructures that simplifies user provisioning,
migration, and day-to-day administration. With its advanced automation
and integration capabilities, Kurmi Software delivers strong operating
cost savings while offering the best UC administrator and end-user
experience. As a strong partner of Cisco, Kurmi Software has also
developed built-in connectors with other leading Unified Communications
and Contact Center vendors, giving service providers and enterprises a
single management point for their infrastructure.
Located in France, Germany, the United States and Canada, Kurmi Software
supports large customers worldwide thanks to its advanced technology.
For more information, visit www.kurmi-software.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005496/en/