CUJO AI : Announces Appointment of Andrea Peiro as President

02/25/2019 | 12:06am EST

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CUJO AI, a cybersecurity and network intelligence software provider for network operators announced today that Andrea Peiro joined the CUJO AI team and has been appointed corporate President.

The Leading Artificial Intelligence Company. (PRNewsfoto/CUJO AI)

"Andrea is a world-class technology executive with a track record of creating extraordinary and lasting value," said Yuri Frayman, Executive Chairman of the Board.

"I am thrilled to join this fantastic group of people, and humbled by the opportunity that the Board of Directors has given me to share my experience and contribute to advance the vision of such a fast-growing organization," said Andrea. "Artificial Intelligence is transforming our relationship with technology and technology affects our lives. The uniqueness of the CUJO AI machine learning approach is truly game-changing in the quest to protect all connected people and things."

As President, Andrea takes on a wide range of responsibilities with a particular focus on product portfolio innovation, global growth, and strategic planning.

After a decade as a naval intelligence officer, Andrea has spent over twenty years in Silicon Valley, where he joined the founding team of multiple successful startups at the forefront of networking, security and virtualization technologies. While at Xerox PARC he co-founded PowerCloud Systems that was acquired by Comcast in 2014, transforming the way advanced data services are developed and delivered to businesses and consumers via the cloud.

At Comcast, Andrea led the executive vision and development of xFi, the company's cloud-based broadband delivery platform. He was then appointed GM of the Advanced Technologies and Products Group, creating a task-force-oriented approach for rapid development of innovative products and services that extend and complement the Xfinity portfolio.

"Andrea's depth of corporate and entrepreneurial experience across so many significant technology companies makes him uniquely qualified to lead the shaping of our next growth chapter," said Einaras von Gravrock, the CEO and Co-Founder of CUJO AI. "And with his addition to our executive team, I look forward to continuing to build on the great foundation that has led us to today's success." 

About CUJO AI: 

Powered by proprietary Artificial Intelligence models and uniquely built on billions of real-world data points, CUJO AI portfolio of products is designed to gain clear insight on how data moves across networks and digitally protect people and devices, creating a safer smart-living experience in homes, businesses, and connected communities.

Network, mobile and public Wi-Fi operators around the world utilize the CUJO AI portfolio of products to provide their customers with a seamlessly integrated suite of value added services, covering: advanced connected device identification, real-time network security, privacy protection, and content access control.

World Economic Forum has recognized CUJO AI as a Technology Pioneer 2018. By the research company Gartner the company was listed as a "Vendor to Watch" and a "Cool Vendor in IoT security". CUJO AI has won the Security Solution of the Year award at the 2018 Glotel Awards. More information about CUJO AI can be found at cujo.com

PR contact for CUJO AI
Eve Masiulyte, press@cujo.com; +1 323-284-7216

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cujo-ai-announces-appointment-of-andrea-peiro-as-president-300800279.html

SOURCE CUJO AI


© PRNewswire 2019
