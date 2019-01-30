Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CULTURE AMP ACQUIRES ZUGATA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 05:32pm EST

San Francisco, CA, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Culture Amp, the Culture First employee feedback company, is continuing to create a better world of work with today’s announcement of acquiring award-winning performance management firm, Zugata.

0_medium_instagram.png


2_medium_CA-logo-coral-RGB.png


Zugata, a recipient of the Gartner 2018 Cool Vendors in Human Capital Management Awards, has had a laser focus on redefining performance management for over 1,000 organizations to date.

Culture Amp’s easy-to-use feedback platform sits atop a sophisticated machine learning engine that allows organizations to tap into the collective intelligence of over 2,000 culture-first companies and what those companies have learned from collecting, understanding and acting on the experience and perspectives of their people over 100 million times to date. After pioneering real-time employee engagement feedback this acquisition allows Culture Amp to bring an increasingly sophisticated use of data across the employee lifecycle.

The market for employee engagement and feedback tools is exploding with growth,” said Josh Bersin, Global Industry Analyst and Founder, Bersin by Deloitte. “This acquisition connects industry leading engagement surveys with AI and peer-to-peer feedback, giving companies a new solution for development, coaching, and continuous performance improvement.”

Didier Elzinga, CEO and co-founder of Culture Amp, stated “One of our core values at Culture Amp is to learn faster through feedback. By acquiring Zugata we are adding a deep and rich set of performance and development tools that allow our customers to not only see what is going on with their people and culture at every level, and in every moment, but to connect all of that information into a rich tapestry that helps them not just know, but to take action.”

Srinivas Krishnamurti, former CEO of Zugata and now Director of Product, Performance at Culture Amp, added, “Together we are the only global company that can connect the dots under one integrated solution at scale. While other providers are checking the same boxes of engagement and performance, we are in the unique position of combining two established best in industry providers with an unrivaled amount of shared intelligence, having worked with more than 3,000 businesses between us.”

Industry followers and customers consider this acquisition and how Culture Amp is leading the conversation within the category to be a groundbreaking development for advancing the future of managing people analytics and ultimately improving workplace dynamics.  

Mark Frein, Chief People Officer of InVision, shared his excitement over the announcement, “As current Culture Amp and Zugata customers, we are thrilled to see the combination of the best engagement platform and the best performance platform on the HR tech market. There are deep veins of people data to mine in the links between performance and engagement,” Frein continued. “We are excited to see how the two products evolve and merge to provide deeper insights by way of combining these complementary areas of HR practice.

A shared vision about the future of work

Both Elzinga and Krishnamurti agree that beyond the tactical business reasons for the acquisition, the two companies’ shared goals, values, and culture made the decision easy.

When it came down to making a decision, we saw natural alignment across the mission and values of both companies, and a shared vision for what could be when we could connect all the data we have at our disposal,” Elzinga said.

Customers and prospects who are interested in adding a performance management solution to their people and culture ecosystem can contact Culture Amp at https://www.cultureamp.com/products/performance.  

To learn more about Culture Amp’s vision for the future of work, visit http://bit.ly/2GbVYkJ.


###

About Culture Amp

Culture Amp is the Culture First employee feedback company. We make it easy to collect, understand, and act on employee feedback, enabling organizations to better manage the employee experience and turn company culture into a competitive advantage. Culture Amp is a certified B Corporation used by more than 2,000 Culture First companies, including Airbnb, Lyft, KIND Snacks, Mercy Health, Salesforce, Slack and McDonald’s. Started in Melbourne with offices in San Francisco, London, and New York, Culture Amp is the world’s largest independent employee feedback company and has raised $76.3M USD from Index Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Sapphire Ventures and Blackbird Ventures. Learn more at cultureamp.com and @CultureAmp.

Photos and interviews available by request.


Attachments 

Michele Gallagher
Culture Amp
917-497-5114
michele.gallagher@cultureamp.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:08pLEXICON Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. To Contact The Firm
PR
06:07pMicrosoft's Azure revenue growth slows, shares fall
RE
06:07pCHARLES SCHWAB : Charles Schwab Adds $4 Billion to Share Buyback Program, Raises Dividend
DJ
06:07pUQM TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of UQM Technologies, Inc. - UQM
BU
06:06pRESEARCH : Capturing Growth In Co-Working Office Space
AQ
06:06pINCITEC PIVOT : Beholden To Commodity Prices
AQ
06:04pQUALCOMM : earns beat views, sales outlook meets views; shares rise
RE
06:03pTESLA : sees profit in every 2019 quarter, but faces logistics risks
RE
06:03pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN Rail mechanics ratify four-year contract with 11 per cent wage increase
AQ
06:02pCore Lab Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results From Continuing Operations
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Exclusive - Foxconn reconsidering plans to..
2KELLOGG : Microsoft's Azure revenue growth slows, shares fall
3TESLA : TESLA : sees profit in every 2019 quarter, but faces logistics risks
4QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : earns beat views, sales outlook meets views; shares rise
5ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC. : Successful Single-Pass Digital Corrugated Production Launch Leads CSI to Purch..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.