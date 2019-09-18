Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CUPE Canadian Union of Public Employees : Nova Scotia and National endorse Christine Saulnier for Halifax in federal election

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 04:42pm EDT

[Attachment]

'Christine Saulnier doesn't just talk the talk. She walks the walk and we are proud to endorse her as the candidate for Halifax in the upcoming federal election,' says CUPENova Scotia President Nan McFadgen.

CUPENational President Mark Hancock is also pleased to add his endorsement for Saulnier. 'Christine is there for workers, families and unions - not just at election time - all of the time. Unlike other candidates, she will be a strong voice for workers and will defend their right to collective bargaining in Parliament,' says Hancock.

'Saulnier is running as the NDPcandidate for Halifax electoral district. She is a seasoned policy analyst and activist, who is involved with the labour movement, the push for fair taxation and Pharmacare, as well as the fight to stop privatization. She is also a champion of the rights of women and Indigenous peoples,' adds McFadgen.

'Chances are if you have attended a fundraiser, rally or conference in Halifax over the past decade - on issues such as the importance of public service jobs, public health care, pay equity, women's rights, child care, ending poverty or climate change - you have crossed paths with Christine,' says McFadgen.

'If you're an active member of your union, you've had the chance to hear her speak on the issues that are important to workers. She was there to speak with CUPEmembers at their 2016 conference 'Women United Against Austerity'; with Unifor members in 2017, speaking about income inequality; and with the Nova Scotia Federation of Labour in 2018, speaking about gender equity and women's rights,' says McFadgen.

As the director of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives in Nova Scotia, Saulnier has researched and written alternative budgets that demonstrate a fairer, more just Canada is possible when government prioritizes public services, education, investing in people's health and well-being, affordable housing, as well as climate change.

Saulnier was a member of the Ecology Action Centre's Climate Jobs Council, advising the council on climate action and a just transition for workers into a green economy. She is the author of many reports that have impacted the lives of workers and families in Nova Scotia.

'If you are looking for a progressive champion to be our voice in Ottawa, like the remarkable Alexa McDonough and Megan Leslie, Christine Saulnier is the best choice for Halifax,' says McFadgen.

Disclaimer

CUPE - Canadian Union of Public Employees published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 20:41:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14pPetroleum Installations, Massive and Numerous, Prove Difficult to Defend
DJ
05:13pUtilities Up After Fed Statement - Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:13pCommunications Services Flat as Streaming Wars Move to Devices - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:12pTrump orders more Iran sanctions as Saudi displays attack evidence
RE
05:07pConsumer Cos Down After Fed Statement - Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:05pFed cuts interest rates, signals holding pattern for now
RE
05:05pFed cuts rates again, gives mixed signals for next move
RE
05:05pYemen's Houthis threaten to attack United Arab Emirates targets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz Shares Slide After 3G Capital Trims Stake -- WSJ
2TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
3FEDEX CORPORATION : FedEx Slashes Outlook, Sinking Shares 10% -- WSJ
4COBHAM PLC : Britain to investigate £4 billion U.S. takeover of defence firm Cobham
5TESLA INC. : EXPLAINER: Why Asia's biggest economies are backing hydrogen fuel cell cars

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group