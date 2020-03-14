Log in
CUPE Local 79 Reaches Tentative Agreement With City of Toronto

03/14/2020 | 10:56am EDT

A tentative agreement has been reached between Local 79 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE Local 79) and the City of Toronto.

Negotiators reached the tentative agreement following several days of round-the-clock bargaining ahead of a deadline of 12:01 a.m. this morning.

If approved by CUPE Local 79 members and Toronto City Council, the tentative agreement will be in effect for five years.

Due to infection mitigation efforts currently underway, ratification of the proposed deal will take place in approximately three weeks.

Until members have had an opportunity to review and vote on whether to accept the tentative agreement, no details will be released and CUPE Local 79 will not be commenting on the contents of the agreement.


© Business Wire 2020
