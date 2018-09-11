CURE® Hits 1 Million Page Views for the Month of August

CURE Media Group, the nation’s leading digital and print media enterprise dedicated to patients and survivors of cancer, surpassed 1,056,861 page views on Curetoday.com for the month of August, announced Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates Inc., parent company of CURE Media Group.

“We are thrilled to reach 1 million page views for the first time. This is a major milestone for CURE Media Group and we are honored to be the go-to resource for cancer updates, research and education,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., in making the announcement.

During the month of August, the top-performing articles that helped curetoday.com reach these page views included:

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website, CUREtoday.com; innovative video programs, such as “CURE Connections®”; a series of widely attended live events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches over 1 million readers, as well as the dynamic website for oncology nurses, OncNursingNews.com, and its companion, Oncology Nursing News® magazine. CURE Media Group is part of the Cranbury, New Jersey-based MJH Associates Inc. family of businesses, which includes the acclaimed OncLive® (http://www.www.onclive.com) platform of resources for the practicing oncologist. For more information, visit http://www.curetoday.com or http://www.mjhassoc.com.

