CURE® Magazine Announces Shannon Miller as the Keynote Speaker for the Second Annual Ovarian Cancer Heroes® Celebration

CURE Media Group’s flagship product, CURE® magazine, which
reaches over a million patients, survivors and caregivers and is
dedicated to providing cancer updates, announced Shannon Miller, Olympic
gymnast and ovarian cancer survivor, as the keynote speaker for the
second annual Ovarian Cancer Heroes® event. This year’s gala will take
place Friday, March 15 at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu,
Hawaii, during the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting on
Women’s Cancer.
“Shannon’s continuous work in the cancer community through her
organization and advocacy has helped many women through a difficult
cancer journey and their overall health,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr.,
president of MJH Associates, parent company of CURE® magazine.
“We are honored to have her join us as the keynote speaker for this
year’s Ovarian Cancer Heroes® program.”
In 2011, Miller was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer. She
had the tumor removed successfully and followed up with an aggressive
chemotherapy regimen. Cancer-free and retired from competition, Miller
turned her focus to advocacy for the health and wellness of women and
children. She launched her company, Shannon Miller Enterprises with
Shannon Miller Lifestyle: Health and Fitness for Women, with a mission
to help women to make their health a priority through programs,
education and awareness. In addition, Miller remains the most decorated
Olympic gymnast in American history with seven Olympic medals. She is
the only female athlete to be inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of
Fame twice— as an individual in 2006 and with a team in 2008.
The Ovarian Cancer Heroes® celebrates ovarian cancer doctors, nurses,
patients or caregivers nominated by patients and caregivers for their
heroic contributions in the field of ovarian cancer. Three winners are
named Ovarian Cancer Heroes® and awarded a special prize in recognition
of his or her service to patients and survivors of ovarian cancer. The
reception features food, music and a celebration of achievements made in
the field of ovarian cancer. To register for the celebration gala, click here.
The Ovarian Heroes Recognition program is sponsored by Tesaro, an
oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company.
TESARO is thrilled to support such an inspiring event for the second
year in a row, to celebrate those who have made a true difference in the
lives of women living with ovarian cancer,” said Kristin Ainsworth, Vice
President, Corporate Affairs & Communications, TESARO. We are humbled by
the strength of those facing ovarian cancer, their physicians, nurses,
and care partners. We remain dedicated to supporting this incredible
community.”
About CURE Media Group
CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research
and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its
industry-leading website, CUREtoday.com;
innovative video programs, such as “CURE Connections®”; a series of
widely attended live events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches
over 1 million readers, as well as the dynamic website for oncology
nurses, OncNursingNews.com,
and its companion, Oncology
Nursing News® magazine. CURE Media Group is part of the
Cranbury, New Jersey-based MJH Associates Inc. family of businesses,
which includes the acclaimed OncLive®platform of resources for the practicing oncologist. For more
information, visit http://www.curetoday.com
and http://www.mjhassoc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005654/en/