CURE Media Group : Adds Susan G. Komen Florida to Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

CURE Media Group, which reaches over 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers across an industry-leading multimedia platform devoted solely to cancer updates and research, announces the addition of the Susan G. Komen Florida to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

“We are proud to partner with Susan G. Komen Florida,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates, Inc., parent company of CURE Media Group. “This is the fourth Susan G. Komen affiliate we are working with. We really enjoy collaborating with this amazing foundation to help further their mission of helping patients with breast cancer.”

Susan G. Komen Florida serves 64 counties in Florida as the local first responders to breast cancer for women and men who need screening, diagnostic and support services. Seventy-five percent of funds raised stay in Florida to fund educational initiatives, screening and treatment programs, as well as provide financial and emotional support to those affected and their families. The remaining 25% goes to the Susan G. Komen Grants Program to fund cutting-edge breast cancer research. With key investments across the state, Komen Florida seeks to impact the approximately 13,700 women in Florida who are diagnosed each year, ensuring that the most vulnerable women have access to high-quality screenings, diagnostics and treatment.

CURE Media Group is also partnered with Susan G. Komen Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, which serves the Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties, the 3 counties in Florida that the Florida affiliate does not cover.

“As the first responders to care for those affected by breast cancer, we are proud to partner with CURE Media to bring the most current information on treatment options, treatment assistance programs available, and advances in the field to readers,” said Kate Watt, Komen Florida Executive Director. “We work tirelessly to generate awareness of this disease through education and the creation of innovative and impactful programming. It is estimated that breast cancer deaths can be reduced by as much as one-third with early detection and timely care. Together with CURE, we can reach an even greater number of men and women help to grow this number of survivors.”

The CURE Media Group SAP program builds a community of advocacy groups, medical associations and medical institutions to foster collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers, for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, CURE Media Group will work with Susan G. Komen Florida and support them in helping patients with breast cancer.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website, CUREtoday.com; innovative video programs, such as “CURE Connections®”; a series of widely attended live events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches over 1 million readers, as well as the dynamic website for oncology nurses, OncNursingNews.com, and its companion publication, Oncology Nursing News®. CURE Media Group is part of the Cranbury, New Jersey-based MJH Associates, Inc., family of businesses, which includes the acclaimed OncLive® platform of resources for the practicing oncologist. For more information, visit http://www.curetoday.com and http://www.mjhassoc.com.

About Susan G. Komen

Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen Florida is working to better the lives of those facing breast cancer in local communities across its service area of southwest, central, north, south and the Florida Suncoast regions. Komen Florida has invested nearly $57 million in community breast health programs and has helped contribute to the more than $988 million invested globally in research. For more information, call 561-514-3020 or visit www.komenflorida.org.

