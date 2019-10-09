Log in
CURE Media Group : Announces Debbie Biddle as the CURE® Magazine Cover Contest Winner

10/09/2019 | 11:12am EDT

Biddle’s artwork will be featured on the fall seasonal cover of CURE® magazine

CURE Media Group, which reaches over 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers across an industry-leading multimedia platform devoted solely to cancer updates and research, has announced that after 72 submissions and over 1,800 votes, Debbie Biddle’s piece titled “Whirlwind” is the winner of the CURE® magazine cover contest. Her artwork will be featured on the fall seasonal cover of CURE® magazine.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005576/en/

"Whirlwind" - Debbie Biddle (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled Debbie has won our cover contest, and we cannot wait to share her artwork with all of CURE® readers,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of CURE Media Group. “As a cancer survivor, her image shows the ‘whirlwind’ she went through during the diagnosis and treatment process, as well as life as a survivor.”

Biddle was less than a year into her new job when she received her first diagnosis of invasive breast cancer at the age of 45. After two surgeries and chemotherapy, she developed a sense of how precious life can be and semi-retired to start teaching online. Over the next 20 years, her cancer recurred three times and she discovered that she has the BRCA2 gene. She has now been cancer free for four years. Biddle feels fortunate to be where she is and enjoys constant support from her husband. Her passion now combines photography with hiking to take in the scenery around her.

To see all submissions, as well as to submit your own artwork to the CURE® Art Gallery, click here.

To subscribe and receive upcoming issues of CURE®, a magazine designed to making cancer understandable for patients, survivors, advocates and caregivers, click here.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website, CUREtoday.com; innovative video programs, such as “CURE Connections®”; a series of widely attended live events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches over 1 million readers, as well as the dynamic website for oncology nurses, OncNursingNews.com, and its companion publication, Oncology Nursing News®. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.


© Business Wire 2019
