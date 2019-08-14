Log in
CURE Media Group : Extends Submission Deadline for CURE® Magazine Cover Contest

08/14/2019 | 12:29pm EDT

One artist will have their artwork featured on a future cover of CURE® magazine

CURE Media Group’s flagship publication, CURE® magazine, which serves over 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers and is dedicated to providing updates on advancements in the field, is announcing an extension of the initial deadline for the CURE® magazine cover contest. The new deadline to submit artwork for the cover contest is Sept. 20, 2019, after which one artist’s submission will be selected to feature on the front cover of a future CURE® issue.

“We have decided to extend the deadline for submissions to feature reader art on a future cover of CURE® magazine,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of CURE Media Group. “This extra time provides an expanded opportunity for even more of our readers to express themselves through art and share their talents with CURE®’s audience of more than 1 million readers.”

All readers are encouraged to submit their art for the contest via the CURE® Art Gallery. They can create any kind of original visual art, such as paintings, sketches, etc. Next, participants can submit their art at https://www.CureToday.com/Gallery along with a short description of the piece. Designs will be posted in the online art gallery and may be featured in future issues of CURE® magazine.

Those readers who don’t wish to participate in the Cover Contest but still wish to submit artwork are encouraged to do so throughout the year for the chance to be featured in print or online.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website, CUREtoday.com; innovative video programs, such as “CURE Connections®”; a series of widely attended live events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches over 1 million readers, as well as the dynamic website for oncology nurses, OncNursingNews.com, and its companion publication, Oncology Nursing News® journal. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.


© Business Wire 2019
