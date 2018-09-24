Log in
CURE® Media Group Launches #MoreThanAPatient Campaign

09/24/2018 | 05:08pm CEST

Social media campaign highlights how individuals with cancer are more than just a patient.

CURE Media Group, the nation’s leading digital and print media enterprise dedicated to patients and survivors of cancer, launched #MoreThanAPatient social media campaign on Sept. 24. The campaign features individuals who are telling the public how they are a parent, a runner, a teammate, a child, and most importantly, more than a patient.

“Patients who have gone through the cancer journey are more than their diagnosis, they’re #MoreThanAPatient,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates Inc., parent company of CURE Media Group. “At CURE we take cancer personally as our own colleagues, family and friends have been affected one way or another. My own mother is #MoreThanAPatient, she is a grandmother, friend and champion.”

The campaign will highlight patients sharing their statements, photos, videos, art and more, all aimed to create a community of more than just patients.

To kick off the campaign, CURE® magazine invites patients and their loved ones to share these statements on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts, using hashtag #CanDoWithCancer.

CURE® will share these contributions to encourage participation and empower others to think of themselves in a new light and spread the message that cancer will not be the only thing that defines a person.

Submissions can include photos, videos, artwork and more. Individuals may also email submissions to editor@curetoday.com. To join the conversation, follow CURE® on Facebook @curemagazine, on Twitter @cure_magazine or on Instagram @curetoday.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website, CUREtoday.com; innovative video programs, such as “CURE Connections®”; a series of widely attended live events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches over 1 million readers, as well as the dynamic website for oncology nurses, OncNursingNews.com, and its companion, Oncology Nursing News® magazine. CURE Media Group is part of the Cranbury, New Jersey-based MJH Associates Inc. family of businesses, which includes the acclaimed OncLive® (http://www.onclive.com) platform of resources for the practicing oncologist. For more information, visit http://www.curetoday.com or http://www.mjhassoc.com.


© Business Wire 2018
