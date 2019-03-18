CURE Media Group : Named the 2019 Ovarian Cancer Heroes®

CURE Media Group’s flagship product, CURE® magazine, which
reaches over a million patients, survivors and caregivers and is
dedicated to providing cancer updates, announced the 2019 Ovarian Cancer
Heroes® who have made a difference in the field. The event was held
during the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting on Women’s
Cancer.
“The Ovarian Cancer Heroes® recognition ceremony was beautiful,” said
Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates, parent company of
CURE Media Group. “We are proud to be able to honor these outstanding
individuals who work so hard to make a positive impact on the lives of
those impacted by ovarian cancer.”
Keynote speaker Shannon Miller, Olympic gymnast and ovarian cancer
survivor, helped to honor the following three remarkable individuals
during the reception on March 15:
-
Paula Anastasia, M.N., RN, CNS, AOCN, is a gynecology oncology
clinical nurse specialist at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Beverly
Hills, California. Anastasia has published 33 articles and book
chapters on gynecological cancers and given more than 200 formal
lectures. She also was an important part of the fundraiser “Run for
Her,” which raises over $1 million a year. Anastasia has been honored
by the Cedars Sinai Medical Center with the Circle of Friends Award
that recognizes those who excel in patient care.
-
Ryan Mitstifer Walton, a 15-year-old high school sophomore, has
been around ovarian cancer since birth as his mother suffered from
ovarian cancer during her pregnancy with him. Ryan participates in
many ovarian cancer charity programs such as run/walks to break the
silence on ovarian cancer, Teal2gethers and Ride for hope. He also
opened the NOCC Hope on the Horizon National Conference in New York
City with his Forever Bonded by Teal presentation. Following his
speaking debut in New York City, he presented at Tesaro’s corporate
headquarters in Massachusetts to kick off Ovarian Cancer Awareness
month in September 2018.
-
Shannon Westin, M.D., M.P.H., is an associate professor of
gynecologic oncology and reproductive medicine at The University of
Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Westin’s journey with
cancer began when she lost her mother to cancer at the age of 17. As a
co-leader for MD Anderson’s Ovarian Cancer Moon Shot, she works to
discover more effective personalized treatments for ovarian cancer
patients. She also serves on multiple gynecological cancer committees
for national clinical oncology organizations, including the American
Society for Clinical Oncology and the National Cancer Institute..
The Ovarian Cancer Heroes® reception celebrates ovarian cancer doctors,
nurses, patients or caregivers nominated by patients and caregivers for
their heroic contributions in the field of ovarian cancer. Three winners
are named Ovarian Cancer Heroes® and awarded a special prize in
recognition of their service to patients and survivors of ovarian
cancer. The reception features food, music and a celebration of
achievements made in the field of ovarian cancer. For more information,
click here.
The Ovarian Cancer Heroes® recognition program is sponsored by Tesaro,
an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company.
