CURE Media Group : Named the 2019 Ovarian Cancer Heroes®

CURE Media Group’s flagship product, CURE® magazine, which reaches over a million patients, survivors and caregivers and is dedicated to providing cancer updates, announced the 2019 Ovarian Cancer Heroes® who have made a difference in the field. The event was held during the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer.

“The Ovarian Cancer Heroes® recognition ceremony was beautiful,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates, parent company of CURE Media Group. “We are proud to be able to honor these outstanding individuals who work so hard to make a positive impact on the lives of those impacted by ovarian cancer.”

Keynote speaker Shannon Miller, Olympic gymnast and ovarian cancer survivor, helped to honor the following three remarkable individuals during the reception on March 15:

Paula Anastasia, M.N., RN, CNS, AOCN, is a gynecology oncology clinical nurse specialist at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills, California. Anastasia has published 33 articles and book chapters on gynecological cancers and given more than 200 formal lectures. She also was an important part of the fundraiser “Run for Her,” which raises over $1 million a year. Anastasia has been honored by the Cedars Sinai Medical Center with the Circle of Friends Award that recognizes those who excel in patient care.

, a 15-year-old high school sophomore, has been around ovarian cancer since birth as his mother suffered from ovarian cancer during her pregnancy with him. Ryan participates in many ovarian cancer charity programs such as run/walks to break the silence on ovarian cancer, Teal2gethers and Ride for hope. He also opened the NOCC Hope on the Horizon National Conference in New York City with his Forever Bonded by Teal presentation. Following his speaking debut in New York City, he presented at Tesaro’s corporate headquarters in Massachusetts to kick off Ovarian Cancer Awareness month in September 2018. Shannon Westin, M.D., M.P.H., is an associate professor of gynecologic oncology and reproductive medicine at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Westin’s journey with cancer began when she lost her mother to cancer at the age of 17. As a co-leader for MD Anderson’s Ovarian Cancer Moon Shot, she works to discover more effective personalized treatments for ovarian cancer patients. She also serves on multiple gynecological cancer committees for national clinical oncology organizations, including the American Society for Clinical Oncology and the National Cancer Institute..

The Ovarian Cancer Heroes® reception celebrates ovarian cancer doctors, nurses, patients or caregivers nominated by patients and caregivers for their heroic contributions in the field of ovarian cancer. Three winners are named Ovarian Cancer Heroes® and awarded a special prize in recognition of their service to patients and survivors of ovarian cancer. The reception features food, music and a celebration of achievements made in the field of ovarian cancer. For more information, click here.

The Ovarian Cancer Heroes® recognition program is sponsored by Tesaro, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company.

