CURE® and Oncology Nursing News® Honored in 21st Annual Digital Health Awards Spring 2019 Session

Three articles and a “CURE® Talks Cancer” podcast received awards

CURE Media Group’s flagship product, CURE® magazine, which reaches over a million patients, survivors and caregivers dedicated to providing cancer updates, and Oncology Nursing News®, a multimedia platform that strives to deliver the latest news and clinical insights for oncology nursing professionals, have been honored with four Digital Health Awards.

“We are humbled to have been recognized by the Digital Health Awards,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of CURE Media Group. “Our four recognitions of the spring 2019 session serve as a true testament to the value of the contributions that both CURE® and Oncology Nursing News® have made in the realm of cancer care.”

Winning contributions for the spring 2019 session included:

The Digital Health Awards are held biannually with a spring and fall session, each comprising 80 categories. The program is organized by the Health Information Resource Center, a national information clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website, CUREtoday.com; innovative video programs, such as "CURE Connections®"; a series of widely attended live events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches over 1 million readers, as well as the dynamic website for oncology nurses, OncNursingNews.com, and its companion publication, Oncology Nursing News® journal.

