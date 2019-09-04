CURE® to Host Patient-Focused Sessions at the 14th Annual New York Lung Cancers Symposium®

The full-day event seeks to educate and inform lung cancer patients while challenging their thinking about the disease

CURE Media Group, which reaches over 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers across an industry-leading multimedia platform devoted solely to cancer updates and research, will host several patient-focused sessions Saturday, Nov. 9, from 7:15 a.m.-5:15 p.m. at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City during the Physicians’ Education Resource®14th Annual New York Lung Cancers Symposium®.

“We are excited to present our patient-focused sessions for the first time at the 14th Annual New York Lung Cancers Symposium®,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of CURE® magazine. “These sessions will educate and engage patients with lung cancer of all stages, as well as their caregivers and advocates.”

To kick off the patient-focused sessions the day will begin with a cooking demonstration followed by many sessions and panels discussions directed toward patients with lung cancer. Topics will include diagnosis, clinical trials, supportive care, support groups, immunotherapy and chemotherapy. Additionally, keynote speaker, Nancy Cohen, a community activist who has non-small cell lung cancer will give a lecture at the end of the meeting.

At this year’s meeting CURE® will be partnering with Cancer Care, Cancer Support Community, Lungevity, Go2Foundation & American Lung Association to present the 2019 New York Lung Patient Sessions full-day, patient-focused event is hosted in tandem with PER®’s 14th Annual New York Lung Cancers Symposium®. This one-day educational and interactive program provides a comprehensive overview of lung cancer diagnosis and multidisciplinary treatment. For 14 years, the meeting has brought together experts to discuss lung cancer and increase attendees’ knowledge and competence of lung cancer therapy.

To learn more and to register for the patient-focused sessions, click here. For more information and to register for the Annual New York Lung Cancers Symposium®, click here.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website, CUREtoday.com; innovative video programs, such as “CURE Connections®”; a series of widely attended live events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches over 1 million readers, as well as the dynamic website for oncology nurses, OncNursingNews.com, and its companion publication, Oncology Nursing News® journal. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®)

Since 1995, PER® has been dedicated to advancing cancer care through professional education and now advances patient care and treatment strategies on a wide variety of chronic illnesses and diseases. In 2016, PER® initiated continuing medical education (CME) programming in the cardiovascular and endocrinology areas. While expanding into topics outside of oncology, PER® stands as the leading provider of live, online and print CME activities related to oncology and hematology. The high-quality, evidence-based activities feature leading distinguished experts who focus on the application of practice-changing advances. PER® is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education and the California Board of Registered Nursing. PER® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

