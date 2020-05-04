CURE™ Speaking Out Launches Video Series in Recognition of Skin Cancer Awareness Month

Jeremy A. Brauer, M.D., internationally recognized, board-certified New York dermatologist discusses the basics of the disease and its treatments.

In support of Skin Cancer Awareness Month, the CURE™ Speaking Out video series unveiled a four-episode discussion titled, “Raising Awareness Around Skin Cancer,” featuring Jeremy A. Brauer, M.D., an internationally recognized, board-certified New York dermatologist with practices in Rye and Manhattan and a spokesperson for the Skin Cancer Foundation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005499/en/

“We are thrilled to launch this informative video series with Dr. Jeremy Brauer in honor of Skin Cancer Awareness Month,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of CURE Media Group. “Throughout the month, our CURE™ Speaking Out video series will share educational content centered around the importance of early detection and prevention. These videos are a great resource for our viewers and readers to share with their patients, caregivers and survivors of skin cancer.”

During this series, Brauer discusses a variety of topics related to skin cancer. In the first episode, he provides an overview of the basics of skin cancer, including the various types of the disease, its causes and the signs and symptoms to be aware of. In the following episodes, Brauer reviews treatment options to equip patients to become their own best advocates, highlights why early detection is so vital and discusses raising awareness of the prevention of skin cancer.

CURE™ Speaking Out is a video platform designed to offer patients, caregivers and advocates as much helpful information as possible for their cancer journey. In parallel with its print columns, CURE™ provides patients and caregivers with firsthand, important information from experts in the field. Throughout each video series, CURE™ works with leading cancer advocacy groups to offer advice and assistance to individuals across various cancer types, as well as their caregivers, advocates and health care professionals, to provide cancer updates, research and education.

To view the complete video series, click here.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It features a full suite of media products, including the industry-leading website, CUREtoday.com; innovative video programs, such as “CURE Connections®”; a series of widely attended live events; CURE® magazine, which reaches over 1 million readers; and the dynamic website for oncology nurses, OncNursingNews.com, and its companion publication, Oncology Nursing News®. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005499/en/