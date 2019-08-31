Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CURLF NOTICE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Oct. 4 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. – CURLF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2019 | 08:44pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTC: CURLF) from November 21, 2018 through July 22, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Curaleaf investors under the federal securities laws.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 4, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. If you wish to join the http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=curaleaf-holdings-inc&id=1979 or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com, slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=curaleaf-holdings-inc&id=1979.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Curaleaf, on its website and social media pages, marketed its CBD products to be used as drugs and dietary supplements, contrary to law; (2) Curaleaf also sold unapproved animal drugs on its website; (3) such conduct would result in a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”); and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:49pNext rounds of Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods to hit consumers
RE
09:28pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Koulibaly own goal gifts Juventus victory over Napoli
AQ
08:44pCURLF NOTICE : Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Oct. 4 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. – CURLF
GL
08:39pSAEX NOTICE : Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against SAExploration Holdings, Inc. – SAEX
GL
08:27pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : 8K Association Announces Performance Specification for Consumer TVs
PU
07:52pCARNIVAL : Hurricane Dorian Update – Aug. 31 6 pm
PU
07:23pUnitedHealthcare and Optum Take Action to Support People in Carolinas and Georgia Preparing for Hurricane Dorian
BU
07:00pROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - IFF
GL
06:00pROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Granite Construction Incorporated Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - GVA
GL
05:32pADESTO TECHNOLOGIES : Did you know you can achieve ultra-low power operation while simplifying your system design?
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Koulibaly own goal gifts Juventus victory over Napoli
2CARNIVAL CORP : CARNIVAL : Hurricane Dorian Update – Aug. 31 6 pm
3Next rounds of Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods to hit consumers
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : 8K Association Announces Performance Specification for Cons..
5ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Granite Construction Incorporated Investors of Important Deadline ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group