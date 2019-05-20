Log in
CURRENCIES: Aussie Dollar Rallies 1% After Surprise Election Result Keeps Incumbents In Power

05/20/2019 | 12:28pm EDT

By Aaron Hankin

British pound was showing small gains at $1.2742

The Australian dollar rallied by as much as 1% on Monday after the incumbent Liberal-National government retained power in a surprise election result, defeating the favored Labor party.

The Aussie traded to an intraday high at $0.6937 versus the greenback, up more than 1%, compared with late Friday and in more recent trade, the currency was at $0.6914.

What are analysts saying

"The Australian currency is recovering ground on Monday, after the nation's federal election produced an upset victory for incumbent PM Scott Morrison, defying opinion polls that had predicted a win for the opposition. Morrison has promised a fiscal boost for the economy, mainly via tax cuts, which is probably what has lifted the Aussie today," said Marios Hadjikyriacos, investment analyst at XM, in a note.

The Aussie has dragged the neighboring Kiwi dollar higher, which was most recently trading at $0.6536 versus the U.S. dollar.

The majors

The ICE Dollar Index, which measures the buck's strength against six trading rivals, was marginally lower at 97.907.

The euro rose to $1.170 compared to $1.1159, while the British pound was a little lower at $1.2742.

"This week, the biggest risk for sterling [is] the EU parliament elections on Thursday. Opinion polls suggest the Conservatives will get crushed, with many of their voters defecting to the new Brexit Party. Such a poor showing could add even more pressure on the Tories to rebrand their image by replacing May with a more 'leave friendly' leader, like Boris Johnson, consequently keeping the pound under pressure," Hadjikyriacos added.

Yen marginally higher as equities falter

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to Yen109.91 as investors sought out assets deemed as havens in the wake of falling equity prices.

In midmorning trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90 points, or 0.3%, the S&P 500 was off 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.2%.

On the calendar

The Chicago Fed national activity index fell to negative 0.45 in April, down from positive 0.05 in March.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.25% 25697.75 Delayed Quote.10.44%
NASDAQ 100 -1.38% 7397.105565 Delayed Quote.18.54%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.13% 7725.194306 Delayed Quote.17.80%
S&P 500 -0.47% 2845.54 Delayed Quote.14.07%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.14% 98 End-of-day quote.1.36%
