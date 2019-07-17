Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CURRENCIES: British Pound Hits New Two-year Low As Brexit Pressure Continues

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 05:28am EDT

By Steve Goldstein, MarketWatch

The British pound on Wednesday traded at the lowest level in more than two years, as concerns about the prospect of a hasty exit from the European Union continued to pressure the U.K. currency.

The pound fell as low as $1.2382 vs. the U.S. dollar, down from $1.2407, marking the lowest level since April 2017. 

   Against the euro, the pound   fell as low as EUR1.1048, down from EUR1.1068.

Boris Johnson, the front-runner to be the leader of the Conservative Party and therefore prime minister, was reported by Sky News (https://news.sky.com/story/boris-johnson-team-considering-plan-to-suspend-parliament-in-run-up-to-brexit-11764347) to be considering suspending parliament for two weeks to prevent them from blocking a Brexit. His campaign said it's one option, but that nothing has been decided.

Another issue is that both Johnson and his rival, Jeremy Hunt, have said they will not accept the so-called Irish backstop deal agreed by the current prime minister, Theresa May, with the European Union. The winner of the Tory Party vote is expected to be announced on July 23.

"The rising perceived probability of a disorderly Brexit after the Oct. 31 deadline is reflected in the options market, with the sterling implied volatility curve heavily kinked around the deadline date (that is 3-4 month tenors) vs the close-to-normally upward sloping shape of the curve two to three months ago," said strategists at ING in a note to clients.

The data released Wednesday met economist expectations. Consumer prices in the 12 months ending June stayed at 2%, right at the Bank of England's target.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.01% 1.76919 Delayed Quote.-1.73%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.30% 1.61941 Delayed Quote.-6.15%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.02% 134.266 Delayed Quote.-3.45%
BRITISH POUND / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (GBP/NZD) -0.40% 1.84428 Delayed Quote.-1.86%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.11% 1.22715 Delayed Quote.-1.53%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.02% 1.24052 Delayed Quote.-1.84%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.13% 0.90431 Delayed Quote.0.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:08aEuro falls to one-week low as easing expectations favour dollar
RE
06:05aBank of Southern California NA Names Ian McKay Managing Director
SE
06:05aMost fall on tariff fears, fading hopes of long-term Fed easing
RE
05:59aMaking sense of chaos? Algos scour social media for clues to crypto moves
RE
05:59aIMF cuts forecast for Russian 2019 GDP growth to 1.2%, calls for reforms
RE
05:58aHow lithium-rich Chile botched a plan to attract battery makers
RE
05:55aNUM NATIONAL UNION OF MINEWORKERS : Eskom in kwazulu-natal promoting violence and assault at the workplace
PU
05:50aBOJ Kuroda keeps upbeat view on economy, hints steady policy this month
RE
05:50aBOJ Kuroda keeps upbeat view on economy, hints steady policy this month
RE
05:41aSterling weakens for a third day as hard Brexit fears rise
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : 4
2SAGA : Hedge fund Elliott buys stake in Saga
3ERICSSON AB : Ericsson warns on negative margin impact, shares fall 7%
4BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC : Blue Apron beefs up menu with Beyond Meat, shares surge 60%
5SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : Sobi publishes report for second quarter 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About