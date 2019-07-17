Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CURRENCIES: British Pound Hits Two-year Low With Brexit Pressure Unabated

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 07:19am EDT

By Steve Goldstein, MarketWatch

The British pound on Wednesday traded at its lowest level in more than two years, as concerns about the prospect of a hasty exit from the European Union continued to pressure the U.K. currency.

The poundfell as low as $1.2382 vs. the U.S. dollar, down from $1.2407, marking the lowest level since April 2017.

Against the euro, the poundfell as low as EUR1.1048, down from EUR1.1068.

Boris Johnson, the front runner to become the leader of the Conservative Party and therefore prime minister, was reported by Sky News (https://news.sky.com/story/boris-johnson-team-considering-plan-to-suspend-parliament-in-run-up-to-brexit-11764347) to be considering suspending parliament for two weeks to prevent it from blocking a Brexit. His campaign said that it's an option but that nothing has been decided.

Another issue is that both Johnson and his Conservative Party rival, Jeremy Hunt, have said they will not accept the so-called Irish backstop deal agreed by the current prime minister, Theresa May, with the European Union. The winner of the Tory party's vote is expected to be announced on July 23.

"The rising perceived probability of a disorderly Brexit after the Oct. 31 deadline is reflected in the options market, with the sterling implied volatility curve heavily kinked around the deadline date (that is 3-4 month tenors) vs the close-to-normally upward sloping shape of the curve two to three months ago," said strategists at ING in a note to clients.

The data released Wednesday met economist expectations. Consumer prices in the 12 months ending June stayed at 2%, right at the Bank of England's target.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.12% 1.7702 Delayed Quote.-1.73%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.20% 1.62056 Delayed Quote.-6.15%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.05% 134.317 Delayed Quote.-3.45%
BRITISH POUND / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (GBP/NZD) -0.32% 1.84547 Delayed Quote.-1.86%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.14% 1.22784 Delayed Quote.-1.53%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.02% 1.24066 Delayed Quote.-1.84%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.09% 0.9041 Delayed Quote.0.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:35aActivist hedge fund Elliott takes stake in UK's Saga
RE
07:34aEgypt says its economy on right track after 5.6% growth in 2018/19
RE
07:28aSterling dives amid investor rush to hedge rise in Brexit risk
RE
07:28aSouth African subsidiary of carmaker Ford to add 1,200 jobs
RE
07:24aLondon house prices fall at fastest rate in a decade
RE
07:23aAcacia seeks stay of international arbitration against Tanzania
RE
07:23aSouth Africa's retail sales up 2.2% year/year in May
RE
07:22aFACEBOOK : to face more scrutiny from Congress on Libra
RE
07:20aFrance says Facebook's Libra not yet viable as G7 minister meet
RE
07:19aCURRENCIES : British Pound Hits Two-year Low With Brexit Pressure Unabated
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : Ericsson warns on negative margin impact, shares fall 7%
2MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : 4
3SAGA : Hedge fund Elliott buys stake in Saga
4DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank cuts dividend amid money laundering fallout
5ASML HOLDING : ASML beats forecasts as 5G sales offset weak memory demand

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About