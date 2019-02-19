CURRENCIES: British Pound Pushes Back Above $1.30 As Dollar Heads For 3-day Slide

By Aaron Hankin

The British pound rallied Tuesday, while the dollar gave early gains against its main rivals to head for a third straight losing session.

In afternoon trade, the ICE dollar Index, a measure of the greenback against its six closest rivals, was trading at 96.469, down 0.5% compared with late Monday.

The British pound was the best-performing major currency versus the dollar, surging through $1.30 to $1.3056 compared with $1.2925 late Monday, putting it on track for back-to-back winning sessions to start the week.

"Everything seems to be about headlines and the combination of a lack of negative news in the U.K. and some reinforcement that the Fed is on hold seems to have propelled the move higher," said Mark McCormick North American Head of FX Strategy at TD Securities.

McCormick added that the pound is cheap, according to the bank's short-term fair value model.

Brexit Brief:Major U.K. parties warned more members could quit over botched Brexit

The euro was trading at $1.1347 versus $1.1312 yesterday. Despite the rally, looming global growth fears means the shared currency is not out of the woods.

"The eurozone is dangerously dependent on external demand for two reasons. The first is Germany's large external surplus, which hovers at around 7% of total output," wrote Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

"The second reason for the dangerous dependence on external demand has been the slow recovery in "weaker" Eurozone economies, which lack healthy financial systems and the fiscal flexibility to stimulate domestic demand growth more forcefully. The financial fragility of the bloc simply adds to its degree of woeful insulation from global shocks."

The Japanese yen, a proxy for appetite for assets and currencies seen as risky because it is viewed as a haven, was little changed, with a single dollar buying Yen110.59 versus Yen110.61 on Monday, after the Nikkei 225 traded to its highest level since mid-December.

Another haven currency, the Swiss franc, strengthened against the buck, with one dollar changing hands at 0.9981 Swiss franc, compared with 0.9957, late Monday in New York and 0.9949 on Friday.