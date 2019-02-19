Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CURRENCIES: British Pound Pushes Back Above $1.30 As Dollar Heads For 3-day Slide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 02:48pm EST

By Aaron Hankin

The British pound rallied Tuesday, while the dollar gave early gains against its main rivals to head for a third straight losing session.

In afternoon trade, the ICE dollar Index, a measure of the greenback against its six closest rivals, was trading at 96.469, down 0.5% compared with late Monday.

The British pound was the best-performing major currency versus the dollar, surging through $1.30 to $1.3056 compared with $1.2925 late Monday, putting it on track for back-to-back winning sessions to start the week.

"Everything seems to be about headlines and the combination of a lack of negative news in the U.K. and some reinforcement that the Fed is on hold seems to have propelled the move higher," said Mark McCormick North American Head of FX Strategy at TD Securities.

McCormick added that the pound is cheap, according to the bank's short-term fair value model.

Brexit Brief:Major U.K. parties warned more members could quit over botched Brexit

The euro was trading at $1.1347 versus $1.1312 yesterday. Despite the rally, looming global growth fears means the shared currency is not out of the woods.

"The eurozone is dangerously dependent on external demand for two reasons. The first is Germany's large external surplus, which hovers at around 7% of total output," wrote Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

"The second reason for the dangerous dependence on external demand has been the slow recovery in "weaker" Eurozone economies, which lack healthy financial systems and the fiscal flexibility to stimulate domestic demand growth more forcefully. The financial fragility of the bloc simply adds to its degree of woeful insulation from global shocks."

The Japanese yen, a proxy for appetite for assets and currencies seen as risky because it is viewed as a haven, was little changed, with a single dollar buying Yen110.59 versus Yen110.61 on Monday, after the Nikkei 225 traded to its highest level since mid-December.

Another haven currency, the Swiss franc, strengthened against the buck, with one dollar changing hands at 0.9981 Swiss franc, compared with 0.9957, late Monday in New York and 0.9949 on Friday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 0.10% 21302.65 Real-time Quote.6.33%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.34% 96.47 End-of-day quote.-0.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:39pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Division of Market Oversight Announces Mel Gunewardena as Deputy Director of the Market Intelligence Branch and the Agency's Chief Market Intelligence Officer
PU
03:36pDollar falls on U.S.-China trade hopes, Swedish crown tumbles
RE
03:34pDollar falls on U.S.-China trade hopes, Swedish crown tumbles
RE
03:31pEXCLUSIVE : Fed's Williams says new economic outlook necessary for rate hikes
RE
03:24pOffshore yuan hits two-week peak on report on stable currency pledge
RE
03:17pGerman halt in Saudi arms sales hurting UK industry - Hunt
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:14pGold hits 10-month peak on growth worries; dollar slips
RE
03:13pGold hits 10-month peak on growth worries; dollar slips
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Gold wakes up
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Honda to shut UK car plant in 2022 with the loss of 3,500 jobs
3APPLE : APPLE : Executive Shake-Up Underscores Focus on Future
4PATAGONIA GOLD PLC : PATAGONIA GOLD : Operations Update
5WIRECARD : WIRECARD : German regulator bans shorting of Wirecard as police probe reporter

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.