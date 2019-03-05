CURRENCIES: Dollar Inches Higher As Stock Market Struggles For Direction

By Anneken Tappe, MarketWatch

China cuts growth outlook; yuan little changed

The U.S. dollar inched higher on Tuesday, adding to the previous day's gains, as currency traders keep a close eye on global equities that are pulling back after a strong start to the week.

U.S. stock-index futures, including those on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 are pointing to a slightly higher open, after indexes finished Monday's session in the red despite a strong start.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index , a measure of the currency against six major rivals, was modestly higher, adding 0.1% to 96.807.

Elsewhere, the British pound slipped on Tuesday, following reports that the U.K. government does not expect any breakthrough to be achieved at a meeting between British Attorney General Geoffrey Fox and European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

The pound last bought $1.3121, down from $1.3178 late Monday in New York.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England said U.K. banks will be able to borrow in euros from the central bank starting next week, in the latest move to support the U.K.'s financial system in the event of an abrupt and messy break from the European Union.

With two more days to go until a highly anticipated meeting of the European Central Bank, the euro slipped to $1.1326 from $1.1340.

During the Asian session, China cut its growth outlook and reduced this year's GDP growth expectations to 6%-6.5% year-over-year. The Caixin services purchasing managers' index for February meanwhile slipped to 51.1 versus 53.3 expected.

"They promised to keep the currency around 'equilibrium levels' and also promised stability in the currency as well," wrote Brad Bechtel, managing director in FX at Jefferies. "Given the currency is likely to be wrapped up in the trade deal in some way, shape or form, one could expect a reduction of yuan vol for the foreseeable future."

Bechtel expects the offshore yuan to hold in a range between 7 and 6.3 per dollar, while "remaining below 7 will be key for markets and holding above 6.2 is key for China's economy."

One dollar last bought 6.7032 yuan in Beijing, down 0.1%, and 6.7068 in the offshore market, little changed from Monday.

