CURRENCIES: Dollar Inches Higher Despite Strong Risk Appetite After Trade Deadline Extension

By Anneken Tappe, MarketWatch

The U.S. dollar recovered somewhat Monday afternoon, inching into positive territory, even though many of its rivals also remained strong on the back of optimism over U.S.-China trade relations.

Global stocks also strengthened on upbeat tariff progress , with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 index both trading higher.

President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday the March 1 deadline for wrapping up trade talks with Beijing would be extended after last week hinting at this possibility. The delay was perceived as an indication that a deal might be near.

"An extension of the tariff freeze that was supposed to end on March 1 was widely expected but the confirmation late yesterday one of the most important developments. It is not clear how long the extension will be, though it will obviously be sufficient to cover the Trump-Xi meeting, which could be a month away," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index , which had spent much of the early trading hours in negative territory, was last up 0.1% at 96.589.

In economic data, the Chicago Fed national activity index for January contracted by 0.43, while wholesale inventories for December improved 1.1%.

In the week ahead, investors will be watching for February consumer confidence due Tuesday, r gross domestic product growth estimates on Thursday and December core inflation on Friday. The MarketWatch consensus for GDP growth is 2% in the final three months of the year, down from 3.4% in the third quarter. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will also give his semiannual testimony before Congress this week.

European currencies were in the green but gave back some of their earlier strength, with the euro fetching $1.1340, compared with $1.1335 late Friday.

The British pound was stronger at $1.3062, versus $1.3055. Sterling traders are gearing up for more Brexit drama this week as the British Parliament is expected to vote on a potential Brexit delay on Wednesday. Meanwhile, support for a second referendum , which could catapult the pound higher, appears to be gathering momentum.

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Theresa May pledged that she would give lawmakers a chance to vote on her Brexit deal on March 12, just 17 days before the U.K. is scheduled to leave the European Union.

Elsewhere, the dollar was rising against the Japanese yen on Monday, buying Yen111.16, up 0.4% at its highest level since late December, according to FactSet data.

Despite the buck gaining momentum, many emerging-market currencies defended their gains. The South African rand was among the strongest performers, with one dollar buying 13.8367 rand, down 1.1%.