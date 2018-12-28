Log in
CURRENCIES: Dollar On Track To End Week In The Red As Havens Continue To Gain

12/28/2018 | 02:08pm CET

By Anneken Tappe, MarketWatch

The dollar continued to suffer Friday as investors braced for further volatility in the stock market.

Stock market volatility saw major U.S. indexes have their worst day since 2009 on Christmas Eve and the Dow Jones Industrial Average log its biggest point gain in history on Wednesday followed by a dramatic upside reversal for major indexes on Thursday. Stocks looked primed for another volatile session on Friday.

"The roller coaster in U.S. equity markets at what's usually a quiet time of year continued on Thursday...The FX market had a more risk-averse takeaway with the Swiss franc leading and Australian dollar lagging," wrote Adam Button at Intermarket Strategies.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index was down 0.3% at 96.231. The gauge is looking at a 0.7% drop in the week. With only one trading day left in the year, it has so far gained 4.5% in 2018.

Traditional havens like the Japanese yen and Swiss franc continued their climb versus the buck on Friday. One dollar bought Yen110.29, and 0.9806 francs, down 0.7% against both currencies.

The Australian dollar recovered from the slump it logged during the Asian session and rose versus the greenback, buying $0.7069, compared with $0.7030 late Thursday in New York. Australia's dollar is one of the most risk-sensitive developed market currencies, sensitive to global growth and commodity prices.

Other dollar rivals, such as the euro and British pound also benefited from the dollar weakness and climbed higher.

The partial U.S. government shutdown continues to keep investors on their toes. President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday (https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1078632205210058752) morning, threatening to "close the Southern border entirely" if congressional Democrats don't approve funding for a border wall. Trump also complained that the U.S. was U.S. losing money to Mexico through the North American Free Trade Agreement, which was replaced by the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement signed in late November after 15 of negotiations.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.14% 23138.82 Delayed Quote.-6.39%
NASDAQ 100 0.41% 6288.302 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.38% 6579.4918 Delayed Quote.-5.06%
S&P 500 0.86% 2488.83 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.59% 96.48 End-of-day quote.5.03%
