The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature:

VMware : Holders to Vote in December on Selling VMware Tracking Stock to Dell -- Reuters

10/19/2018 | 05:58pm CEST

--Holders of tracking stocks tied to software company VMware Inc. (VMW) will vote on Dec. 11 on an offer from Dell Inc. to buy it back, Reuters reported Friday, citing "people familiar with the matter."

--Dell is offering $21.7 billion in cash and stock to buy back the tracking stock, the report said.

--Activist investor Carl Icahn, who owns 8.3% of VMware tracking stock, issued an open letter last week against the deal, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-dell-trackingstock/dell-to-take-21-7-billion-tracking-stock-offer-to-december-vote-sources-idUSKCN1MT1Y9

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

