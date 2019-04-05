CURRENCIES: Emerging-market Currencies Rally After U.S. Economy Adds 196,000 Jobs In March

By Aaron Hankin

Pound erases early gains as Brexit uncertainty continues

The greenback carved out small gains against its major trading partners in early-afternoon trade on Friday after the Labor Department said the U.S. economy added 196,000 jobs in March and the unemployment rate held steady at 3.8%.

The ICE Dollar Index,, a measure of the buck against six other currencies, was at 97.414, up 0.1% on the day. The index was little changed over the week, according to data from FactSet.

Economists polled by MarketWatch were expecting 179,000 jobs to be added for the month of March.

Gains in emerging-market currencies highlighted Friday action with the Mexican peso and South African rand both rising by more than 0.5%.

"Investors are clearly more comfortable in holding the riskier assets and today's number is not going to change anything with respect to the Fed's stance," wrote Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets U.K.

Other perceived risky assets, including U.S. equities, moved higher on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite were higher on the day.

The biggest loser of the major currencies was the British pound. After popping to an intraday high at $1.3123, the pound has slumped to the psychological $1.30 level as uncertainty around the U.K.'s split from the European Union continue.

On Friday, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, in a letter to European Union Council President Donald Tusk, requested a Brexit extension to June 30, as the Conservatives and the Labour Party struggle to strike a deal for Britain's exit from the EU.

"The United Kingdom proposes that this period should end on June 30, 2019," May said in her letter (https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/793058/PM_letter_to_His_Excellency_Mr_Donald_Tusk__1_.pdf). "If the parties are able to ratify before this date, the government proposes that the period should be terminated earlier."

Sterling was last changing hands at $1.3029, compared with $1.3070 late Thursday.

With the employment report in the rearview mirror, investors turned their attention to trade talks between the U.S. and China -- the biggest risk to the U.S. and global economy says one analyst.

"The greatest threat to the economic outlook remains the trade war between the U.S. and China," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. "While we have seen clear progress in recent months, the last part of the negotiation is expected to be the most difficult and drawn-out. Trump remains optimistic about a deal but less confident about the timing."

Elsewhere, the euro was last changing hands at $1.1218, compared with $1.1223 late Thursday.

The Canadian dollar moved lower against the greenback after that country's jobs report showed a net change in employment of -7,200 jobs. One dollar last fetched C$1.3388.

The Japanese yenwas marginally lower versus the greenback, with one dollar worth Yen111.71 compared with Yen111.67.