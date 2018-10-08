CURRENCIES : Italy's Budget Dilemma May Complicate ECB's Attempt To Wind Down QE

By Aaron Hankin

ECB may have to tinker its reinvestment program, says currency strategist

With the European Central Bank on a path to normalization, investors have, perhaps, grown comfortable with the outlook for the euro as years of loose monetary policy are set to end in coming months.

However, the future of the common currency may not be squarely in the hands of European policy makers' due to an antiestablishment Italian government that appears bent on locking horns with the trading bloc, setting the stage for a challenging landscape for the ECB and potentially the euro.

The ECBs gradual path to normalization seems in jeopardy as Italian antiestablishment politicians stand firm on their fiscal demands, said Stephen Gallo, European head of currency strategy at BMO Financial Group. "If you were to see a persistent increase in risk premium and widening of Italian spreads the ECB would have to act," he said. "[ECB officials] will give themselves some more flexibility with reinvestment program to help contain these risks but outside of that their hands are tied.

A tug of war intensified after Finance Minister Giovanni Tria's plan to reduce the country's budget deficit to 1.6% of gross domestic product was rejected by the 5 Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio and the League's Matteo Salvini. The two nationalists argued the debt-laden country requires more fiscal leeway to implement policies promised to their respective parties. The limit was subsequently set at 2.4%, edging closer to the 3% limit set forth by the EU under the Stability and Growth Pact.

"The Italian government is effectively 'picking a fight' with the EU, in our view," said Athanasios Vamvakidis, currency strategist and Claudio Piron, Emerging Asia FI/FX strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in a recent research note.

"Some EU governments violated fiscal rules in the past, but did not do this so blatantly. This is the first time a government is clearly ignoring the rules and going ex-ante against the EU," the BAML strategists wrote.

The political dust-up has rattled financial markets with the euro slumping to a seven-week low under $1.15, a sharp turnaround after the common currency had recently surged to a 2 1/2 -month high, buoyed by optimism following the September ECB meeting.

Bond markets didn't get any respite. The yield on the 10-year Italian government bond reached the highest level since May as investors sold bonds.

Bond prices and yields move in the opposite direction.

Gallo said the longer the Italian situation drags on, the more anxious ECB policy makers will become. "Countries in Northern Europe want the headlines at the end of the year to read QE is over."

But as it stands, the ECB and the outlook for the euro will remain vulnerable to the antiestablishment tensions emanating out of Italy, which could lead to contagion fear, according to the Bank of America analysts. "If Italy is allowed to go ahead with the current draft budget, the EU fiscal rules could be rendered meaningless," they said.

"Other EU countries would have no incentives to meet fiscal targets based on these rules, in our view. Bailouts or ECB QE in the future will be politically much more difficult," the BAML analysts wrote.

As expected, the ECB in September made no change to interest rates but said it would begin further scaling back its bond-buying program in October with the goal of ending purchases altogether in December.