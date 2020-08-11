CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS: Zamansky LLC Investigates Vida Longevity Fund, LP for Potential Misconduct

Zamansky LLC announces that it is investigating Vida Longevity Fund, LP (“Vida Longevity”) for potential misconduct, misrepresentations, and security law violations relating to the valuation of the fund’s assets. If you are a retail investor who has invested in Vida Longevity in the past five years, please contact our firm for information.

A series of recent revelations have come to light, with Vida Longevity’s performance continuing a negative trend for three of the first five months of the year. This has followed annual returns in the previous two years that were substantially lower than all the other years since the fund’s 2010 launch. This drop has led the Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division board to ask the company to appear before the board in September.

According to Jake Zamansky, investment fraud attorney, Vida owes its investors duties of honesty and truthfulness. “The recent announcements regarding these negative trends and asset valuations raise potential concerns for investors,” Zamansky says. “Our law firm is investigating whether there have been misrepresentations to investors regarding Vida Longevity.”

What Vida Longevity Investors Can Do

If you have invested in Vida Longevity in the past five years, please contact us to review or discuss your legal rights. You may, without obligation or cost to you, email jake@zamansky.com or call the law firm at (212) 742-1414.

About Zamansky LLC

Zamansky LLC is a leading investment fraud law firm with experience handling securities, hedge fund, ERISA and other shareholder class action and derivative litigation. We are investment fraud attorneys who represent both individual and institutional investors. Our practice is nationally recognized for our ability to aggressively prosecute cases and recover investment losses.

To learn more about Zamansky LLC, please visit our website, http://www.zamansky.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200811005756/en/