CUTX Offers Furloughed Employees Special Auto Refinance Program

04/15/2020 | 08:16am EDT

Credit Union helps individuals impacted by COVID-19

With the impact of COVID-19 affecting many Credit Union of Texas’ members, the credit union is announcing a Furloughed Employee Auto Loan program to help members refinance high interest car loans they may have. The offer does, however, exclude loans already financed at CUTX’s low loan rates.

It is fast and easy to apply by presenting your furloughed letter or information from your employer. CUTX is offering flexible loan terms with low interest rates and a no payment option due for up to 120 days to eligible qualifying members*. The loans and rates are subject to the credit unions approval guidelines.

CUTX CEO Eric Pointer said, “Credit Union of Texas was founded with a commitment to support the communities that we serve in all types of economic environments. Unfortunately, the outbreak of COVID-19 has caused a financial burden on many people, and we have to find ways to help. The Furlough Employee Auto Loan is one of many solutions that we were able to create to help reduce stress on so many families that have been impacted.”

To learn more about this program click here or call 972.705.4840.

About CUTX

For almost 90 years, Credit Union of Texas has been providing financial services to members throughout North Texas. Living out its vision to deliver an unexpected experience, CUTX has grown to over $1.4 billion in assets and now serves more than 144,000 members through its branch network. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends higher education in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and surrounding areas. For more information about CUTX, visit www.cutx.org.

* Loans and rates are subject to credit approval. Rates and terms are subject to change without notice. Offer excludes all loans already financed at CUTX. Additional terms and conditions apply. This is not a commitment to lend. *Interest will accrue during the deferment period. APR = Annual Percentage Rate. To be eligible for the no payment for 120 days applicant must have FICO score of 680 or above.


© Business Wire 2020
