CV Sciences, Inc. (CVSI) Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

08/20/2018 | 09:03pm CEST

BOSTON, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether CV Sciences, Inc. ("CV Sciences" or the "Company") (CVSI) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.

On August 20, 2018, Citron Research published a tweet alleging that CV Sciences' management misrepresented the status of the Company's intellectual property. According to Citron Research, the Company has failed to disclose a rejected patent that the Company "continues to hype."

As a result of the tweet, CV Sciences stock has plunged over 43%.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired CVSI securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney John DeFelice at (888) 868-2385, by email at john@blockesq.com or by visiting http://shareholder.law/cvsi.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
John DeFelice
(617) 398-5600 phone
155 Federal Street, Suite 400
Boston, MA 02110
john@blockesq.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cv-sciences-inc-cvsi-investigated-by-block--leviton-llp-for-violations-of-federal-securities-laws-300699625.html

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
