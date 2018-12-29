CVC in exclusive talks for stake in French insurer APRIL

The full financial terms of the planned deal were not disclosed, though CVC is offering 22 euros per APRIL share for the 65.1 percent stake, the companies added.

The acquisition will be carried out by a vehicle controlled by CVC and in which Evolem will invest alongside APRIL's management as minority partners, they said. Once the deal is completed, the acquisition vehicle will launch a bid for the remaining APRIL shares.

The transaction comes amid a wave of looming consolidation in Europe's insurance sector, including in France, where reinsurer Scor rejected an 8.2 billion euro (7.38 billion pounds) takeover bid from rival Covea in September.

