Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CVC in exclusive talks for stake in French insurer APRIL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/29/2018 | 03:33pm EST

PARIS (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is in exclusive talks with French peer Evolem to buy its majority stake in insurer APRIL, the companies said in a statement on Saturday.

The full financial terms of the planned deal were not disclosed, though CVC is offering 22 euros per APRIL share for the 65.1 percent stake, the companies added.

The acquisition will be carried out by a vehicle controlled by CVC and in which Evolem will invest alongside APRIL's management as minority partners, they said. Once the deal is completed, the acquisition vehicle will launch a bid for the remaining APRIL shares.

The transaction comes amid a wave of looming consolidation in Europe's insurance sector, including in France, where reinsurer Scor rejected an 8.2 billion euro (7.38 billion pounds) takeover bid from rival Covea in September.

(Reporting by Sarah White; editing by David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SCOR SE 3.56% 38.7 Real-time Quote.15.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:33pCVC in exclusive talks for stake in French insurer APRIL
RE
09:20pItalian parliament passes budget in confidence vote, after EU deal
RE
08:43pDefensive stocks top 2019 playbooks
RE
08:10pTrump says 'big progress' on possible China trade deal
RE
08:04pTrump says 'big progress' on possible China trade deal
RE
05:55pHMV faces the music as retailer calls in administrators
RE
05:53pChina's Xi says hopes to advance Sino-U.S. ties that are coordinated, cooperative, stable
RE
02:15pManhattan Apartment Sales in 2018 Sink to Low Hit After Financial Crisis
DJ
02:15pRetraining Programs Fall Short for Some Workers
DJ
01:15pRETAIL REPORT CARD FOR 2018 : From Walmart to Tiffany's
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : THE LAST 747: Airlines Dump the Jumbo Jet, Transforming International Travel
2Trump says 'big progress' on possible China trade deal
3PINDUODUO INC : YEAR-ENDER: Chinese mainland companies listed in the US
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : China restarts video game approvals after months-long freeze
5Trump says 'big progress' on possible China trade deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.