CVCO Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Cavco Industries, Inc.; Cavco Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CVCO
0
02/20/2019 | 09:33am EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) resulting from allegations that Cavco may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
On November 8, 2018, Cavco filed its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 29, 2018. The 10-Q disclosed that on August 20, 2018 Cavco received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”)’s Division of Enforcement. The subpoena requested certain documents including the trading in the stock of another public company. On October 1, 2018, Joseph Stegmayer, Cavco’s former Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, received a subpoena from the SEC on similar issues. On this news, shares of Cavco fell $49.48 or approximately 23% to close at $165.20 on November 9, 2018.
Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.