CVCO Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Cavco Industries, Inc.; Cavco Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CVCO

02/20/2019 | 09:33am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) resulting from allegations that Cavco may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On November 8, 2018, Cavco filed its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 29, 2018. The 10-Q disclosed that on August 20, 2018 Cavco received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”)’s Division of Enforcement. The subpoena requested certain documents including the trading in the stock of another public company. On October 1, 2018, Joseph Stegmayer, Cavco’s former Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, received a subpoena from the SEC on similar issues. On this news, shares of Cavco fell $49.48 or approximately 23% to close at $165.20 on November 9, 2018.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Cavco investors. If you purchased shares of Cavco please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1501.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      Zachary Halper, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      zhalper@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
