CVR Medical : Shareholders Approve Restructure

The Approved Restructuring Provides Clarity, Responsibility and Accountability While Paving the Way to Long-term Success

VANCOUVER, BC / September 28, 2018 / CVR Medical Corp. (CVM.V) (TSXV: CVM) (FRANKFURT: B3BN) (OTCQB: CRRVF) ('CVR Medical') announces that on September 26, 2018 the Board of Directors for CVR Medical Corp (CVM). held a Special Meeting of the Shareholders to approve amongst many things the Restructuring of the Agreement between CVR Medical Corp. and CVR Global Inc. CVR Medical is pleased to report that the Shareholders approved the restructuring as well as all other matters voted. This restructured agreement calls for the companies to terminate and relinquish the previously agreed upon 50%/50% profit sharing structure in exchange for 30MM shares of CVR Medical Corp. stock and additional royalties associated with the commercialization and future sales of the Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS). All of the current and future Intellectual Property pertaining to the CSS will now reside within CVR Medical. The agreement is subject to and will require TSX.V approval, which CVR Medical leadership anticipates being forthcoming. With the approved transaction CVR Global Inc. will transition to a milestone driven equity-based contractor and upon achieving the milestones stated below, could allow them to become one of the Company's largest shareholders which includes the following:

* Approval & Signing of Agreement (3MM Shares)

* FDA Submission (2MM Shares)

* FDA Clearance / Approval (10MM Shares)

* Achievement of $50MM in Sales Revenue from CSS Device Sales (15MM Shares) *

*Contingent on a maximum 36-month timeframe from initial CSS sale

Additionally, CVR Global would also be granted a 7% royalty on all CSS device sales, with a 3% royalty on all associated disposable sales.

'As with any undertaking, my goal in this restructure was to have all stakeholders benefit from this transaction and the future successes it will facilitate' states CVR Medical CEO/President Peter Bakema. 'This deal was always going to be much easier in theory than in implementation, hence the prolonged timeline. This restructure will allow for the distribution of both risk and reward, while the future economics surely inure to the benefit of the CVR Medical shareholders. There is a significant buy-in by all parties involved, a statement that is only validated by the recent equity investments made by CVR Medical Board Members. This will not only free us up operationally, but it also cleans up a corporate structure which lacked clarity. Roles are now clearly defined, as is the pathway to our ultimate goal of the CSS market launch.'

