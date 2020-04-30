Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CVRR & ZM INVESTOR NOTIFICATION: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Updates Investors of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 11:31am EDT

NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

CVR Refining, LP (CVRR)
Class Period: July 30, 2018 and January 28, 2019
Deadline: June 5, 2020
For more info: www.bgandg.com/cvrr
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) following the Exchange Offer, reduced public float and the threat of the Call Right began depressing the price of CVRR units, more than offsetting favorable financial results; (2) as the price for CVRR units stagnated, and more than 90 days had passed since expiration of the Exchange Offer, Defendants announced that they were "considering" exercising the Call Right to further drive down the unit price; and (3) once the price of CVRR units had substantially declined, Defendants exercised the Call Right, which price was based on the (manipulated) 20-day trading average of CVRR units.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM)
Class Period: April 18, 2019 - April 6, 2020
Deadline: June 8, 2020
For more info: www.bgandg.com/zm
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zoom had inadequate data privacy and security measures; (2) contrary to Zoom’s assertions, the Company’s video communications service was not end-to-end encrypted; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, users of Zoom’s communications services were at an increased risk of having their personal information accessed by unauthorized parties, including Facebook; (4) usage of the Company’s video communications services was foreseeably likely to decline when the foregoing facts came to light; and (5) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:39aChevron, BP, Shell Told to Cut Oil Output After Global Pact
DJ
11:38aMNB provides access for investment funds to an increasing range of its instruments
PU
11:38aGRAPHISOFT PARK REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT EUROPEAN : SE Financial Statements for the year 2019 (IFRS, standalone)
PU
11:38a197TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF VON ROLL HOLDING AG HELD : All proposals of the Board of Directors approved
PU
11:38aSTORY : Africa's young people get boost from new partnership
PU
11:38aRECORDATI : Summary report of the votes (Ordinary Shareholders' meeting 29th April 2020)
PU
11:38aARCTIC PAPER S A : no 8/2020 Appointment of the company's management board for the next term of office
PU
11:38aARCTIC PAPER S A : no 7/2020 Change of the Management Board's recommendation on payment of dividend and the Supervisory Board's opinion
PU
11:38aRWE : South Wales Industrial Cluster wins funding
PU
11:38aRWE : Great Yarmouth Power Station reaches 20 years without any Lost Time Accidents
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 1Q Earnings Sink, Slashes Dividend
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : chairman voices support for embattled CEO
3BP PLC : Shell cuts dividend for first time since World War Two
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Cuts Guidance After Seeing EUR200 Million Sales Hit From Coronavirus
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group