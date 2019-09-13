Log in
CVS Health Corporation (CVS), NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) & SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (SAEX) - Class Action Alert - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

09/13/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS)
Class Period: shareholders who acquired CVS shares in exchange for their Aetna shares in connection with CVS’s acquisition of Aetna on November 28, 2018
Deadline: October 14, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/cvs
In connection with the acquisition of Aetna (the “Acquisition”), defendants filed with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4, which was declared effective on February 9, 2018, and a joint proxy statement/prospectus on Form 424B3 (collectively the “Offering Documents”). The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents contained materially false and/or misleading statements about CVS’s compliance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Specifically, CVS misrepresented in the Offering Documents that it had properly accounted for its $6+ billion goodwill asset, as reported in the “LTC unit,” associated with CVS’s 2015 acquisition of LTC pharmacies of Omnicare.

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP
Class Period: May 22, 2019 - August 1, 2019
Deadline: October 15, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/ntap
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter and that the deals were pushed out to subsequent quarters or downsized; (2) the Company's revenue would be materially impacted; (3) the Company would lower its fiscal 2020 guidance; and (4) as a result, NetApp’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) 
Class Period: March 15, 2016 - August 15, 2019
Deadline: October 17, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/saex
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the existence of SEC and internal investigations into the Company’s financial reporting; (2) the need for SAEX to restate all of its financial statements covering 2015 through 2018; (3) CEO Jeffrey Hastings had been placed on administrative leave; and (4) CFO and General Counsel Brent Whitely had been fired. 

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
