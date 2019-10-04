Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CVS Health Corporation (CVS), NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) & SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (SAEX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Action Deadlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS)
Class Period: shareholders who acquired CVS shares in exchange for their Aetna shares in connection with CVS’s acquisition of Aetna on November 28, 2018
Deadline: October 14, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/cvs
In connection with the acquisition of Aetna (the “Acquisition”), defendants filed with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4, which was declared effective on February 9, 2018, and a joint proxy statement/prospectus on Form 424B3 (collectively the “Offering Documents”). The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents contained materially false and/or misleading statements about CVS’s compliance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Specifically, CVS misrepresented in the Offering Documents that it had properly accounted for its $6+ billion goodwill asset, as reported in the “LTC unit,” associated with CVS’s 2015 acquisition of LTC pharmacies of Omnicare.

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP
Class Period: May 22, 2019 - August 1, 2019
Deadline: October 15, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/ntap
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter and that the deals were pushed out to subsequent quarters or downsized; (2) the Company's revenue would be materially impacted; (3) the Company would lower its fiscal 2020 guidance; and (4) as a result, NetApp’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) 
Class Period: March 15, 2016 - August 15, 2019
Deadline: October 17, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/saex
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the existence of SEC and internal investigations into the Company’s financial reporting; (2) the need for SAEX to restate all of its financial statements covering 2015 through 2018; (3) CEO Jeffrey Hastings had been placed on administrative leave; and (4) CFO and General Counsel Brent Whitely had been fired. 

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:46pAMANASU TECHNO : 10-k/a - management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
03:46pBANJO & MATILDA, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Changes in Control or Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03:46pOLLIE'S SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Olli Investors
PR
03:46pCommercial Bank Building for Sale on GovDeals.com
GL
03:42pKENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP : Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend
AQ
03:42pHYATT HOTELS : Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call
BU
03:40pANGIODYNAMICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:39pWALMART : Go Global Retail to Acquire ModCloth From Walmart
DJ
03:38pPYROGENESIS CANADA : IIROC Trading Halt - PYR
AQ
03:37pEVERSOURCE ENERGY : Employees and Volunteer Rescue Divers Bring Peace of Mind Along Connecticut River
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
3ARYZTA : ARYZTA : announces binding offer to sell the majority of its Picard stake for total consideration of ..
4BP to make Bernard Looney CEO as climate challenge looms
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Traffic Figures September 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group