Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CVS quarterly profit beats expectations; shares rise as it eyes growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 03:10pm EST
FILE PHOTO: People walk by a CVS Pharmacy store in the Manhattan borough of New York City

CVS Health Corp reported higher-than-expected third-quarter profit on Wednesday as medical costs in its Aetna health insurance business came in below forecasts, and the company said its new strategy of using in-pharmacy clinics would contain healthcare spending going forward.

Shares of CVS, which runs a national drugstore chain, rose more than 5%, as its pharmacy benefits business also posted better-than-expected operating profit.

CVS completed its purchase of Aetna last year, combining one of the largest U.S. pharmacy benefit managers with one of the nation's oldest health insurers. The deal was driven in part by CVS' strategy to cut health plan costs through its "HealthHUB" pharmacies.

These hubs include expanded CVS MinuteClinics staffed with nurse practitioners, while pharmacists have larger roles such as advising patients on health needs like blood glucose measurements for customers with diabetes.

"We believe if we can engage consumers around their health, we will improve health outcomes and ultimately that will reduce healthcare costs," Chief Executive Larry Merlo said in a phone interview.

CVS expects to lower costs as hubs handle services typically done in pricier settings, he said, such as emergency rooms or hospital-affiliated urgent care centers.

The hubs are already driving prescription growth and retail store sales, Merlo said. The company also has two insurer customers whose members are using the CVS hubs in a pilot program.

CVS plans to open 1,500 HealthHUBs around the country by the end of 2021, and said they will contribute to earnings in 2021. Merlo expects to provide more financial details around the second quarter of next year.

Sales in the pharmacy benefits management (PBM) business, which negotiates discounts with drugmakers for its clients that include insurers, rose 6.4% to $36.02 billion, helped by increased pharmacy claims and a higher prices for branded drugs.

The unit that includes Aetna posted sales of $17.18 billion, helped by lower-than-expected medical costs.

Results from CVS' retail business were pressured by lower payments for filling prescriptions, an industry-wide trend. Sales still rose 2.9% to $21.47 billion.

CVS plans to close about 75 retail pharmacy stores in 2020, Chief Financial Officer Eva Boratto said on a conference call with analysts.

Excluding items, CVS earned $1.84 per share, topping analysts' average estimate by 7 cents, and it raised its full-year earnings forecast.

CVS now expects 2019 adjusted profit of $6.97 to $7.05 per share, up from a prior forecast of $6.89 to $7.00.

CVS revenue reported for the quarter jumped 36.5% to $64.81 billion, beating Wall Street expectations of $63 billion.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel and Bill Berkrot)

By Caroline Humer and Manas Mishra

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:20pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Reaches a Consent Decision and Civil Penalty with Four R Ranch LLC, Greg Ryan and Tim Ryan (Four R) for P&S Act Violations
PU
03:20pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Reaches a Consent Decision with Jonathan Allen Sivertson Jr., dba Sivertson Farms for alleged Packers and Stockyards Act Violations
PU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15pDollar slips as investors await U.S.-China trade outcome
RE
03:14pRide-hailing market revs up in Egypt
RE
03:12pRide-hailing market revs up in Egypt
RE
03:10pCVS quarterly profit beats expectations; shares rise as it eyes growth
RE
03:09pRisk rally pauses on U.S. data, trade talk caution
RE
03:00pRisk rally pauses on U.S. data, trade talk caution
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : widens KPMG audit in effort to end accounting questions
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air gets lifeline to prove it can make money
3DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : reports results for the third quarter ended 27 September 201..
4IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : profit shrinks as regulators lambast vaping trend
5Oil prices fall on large U.S. crude build, delay in U.S.-China trade signing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group