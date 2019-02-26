Log in
CVTCORP Licensee Bonfiglioli to Present the ECGenius Continuously Variable Transmission at Bauma 2019

02/26/2019 | 12:22pm EST

SAINTE-JULIE, Quebec, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVTCORP, the world leader in the design and development of mechanical continuously variable transmissions (mCVTs) for high-powered off-highway vehicles, is delighted to announce that his partner Bonfiglioli, a worldwide designer, manufacturer and distributor of a complete range of geared motors, drive systems, planetary gearboxes and inverters, will announce officially the ECGenius line of products on February 26, in Hattingen at O&K Antriebstechnik GmbH, the German company acquired by Bonfiglioli in 2015. At Bauma, the world’s leading construction machinery trade fair, the ECGenius powered by CVTCORP will be featured at the Bonfiglioli booth. Bauma 2019 is taking place from April 8 to 14, 2019, in Munich, Germany.

Launch of the ECGenius, Powered by CVTCORP
Press Conference, Germany


ECGenius logo


Bonfiglioli logo


ECGenius is the result of an exclusive licensing agreement between CVTCORP and Bonfiglioli for certain vehicles in the construction equipment sector. Included in this licensing agreement are the production transfer of the ECGenius150 for five specific vehicles and the CVTCORP current sales pipeline with commercialization volume anticipated at the beginning of 2020.

ECGenius, powered by CVTCORP, is a powerful, efficient and cost-effective mCVT system dedicated to telehandler vehicles but also suitable for other equipment. After 15 years of development, this technology allows manufacturers to reduce engine size while delivering unparalleled ease of operation and a 20% to 30% improvement in a vehicle’s overall performance. The CVTCORP designed Transmission Control Unit algorithm uses engine and transmission data to ensure maximum vehicle efficiency and overall system optimization. The robust mCVT design with its precise and stable control system has been validated with over 500,000 cumulative test hours completed in the CVTCORP lab, in the field and by several OEM’s in real life applications.

CVTCORP is aiming to make the mCVT system a standard component of construction vehicles and agricultural equipment by staying one step ahead of the market through technological innovation, electrification development and sophisticated controls using advanced algorithm and artificial intelligence.

CVTCORP is in advanced discussions with several strategic partners to roll out its innovative mCVT technology in construction equipment machinery and farm tractors in the agriculture market.

About CVTCORP

Founded in 2001, CVTCORP is an international company specializing in Mechanical Continuously Variable Transmission (mCVT). The company develops, manufactures and supplies CVTs for construction and agricultural markets. The infinite number of ratios provided by the transmission enables the equipment to do more work with less fuel. At the same time, the technology offers a cost-effective solution for vehicles and equipment outfitted with their innovative products. The company is privately held and headquartered outside of Montreal, Canada. More information is available at www.cvtcorp.com

Source and information: 

Caroline Mireault  Nicole Blanchard
Marketing Manager  Investor Relations
cmireault@cvtcorp.com  nblanchard@cvtcorp.com 
450-922-2225  514-961-0229

https://www.linkedin.com/company/cvt-corp
https://twitter.com/CVT_CORP
https://www.facebook.com/cvtcorp
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBp_UO4a0rAo5xd9Kj1EYhA/videos

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aef27c27-b38c-4991-a082-03582b879430

A video accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42babcd6-af6d-4482-9341-16c971afcf58

CVTCORP.png


