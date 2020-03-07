CVU DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CPI Aerostructures, Inc. – CVU
03/07/2020 | 12:11pm EST
NEW YORK, March 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU) between May 15, 2018 and February 14, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).
According to the case, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose (1) CPI Aerostructures’ financial statements included in the Company’s Forms 10-Q for the first, second, and third quarters of 2018 and 2019 incorrectly applied generally accepted accounting principles and thus revenue, net income, retained earnings, and contract assets were overstated; (2) as a result, the financial statements included in the Form 10-Qs for 2018 and 2019 and the annual report on Form 10-K for 2018 could no longer be relied upon and required restatement; (3) CPI Aerostructures lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting and effective disclosure controls and procedures as of the period during each reporting period of 2018; (4) CPI Aerostructures lacked effective disclosure controls and procedures during the third quarter of 2019; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.
