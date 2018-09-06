Log in
CWA Communications Workers of America : Joins Coalition Calling on AT&T and Verizon to Cut Ties with Anti-Worker ALEC Organization

09/06/2018 | 11:57pm CEST

In August, CWA joined Common Cause and more than 70 other government reform, civil rights, labor, environmental, and advocacy organizations to urge the largest corporate funders of the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) to cut ties with the organization, including AT&T and Verizon.

In addition to giving white supremacist, sexist, and racist ideas a platform at their recent conference, ALEC is the pre-eminent corporate-funded force behind efforts to gut voting rights, destroy public sector unions, and force through so-called 'Right-to-Work' laws in numerous states.

Click here to read the letters to ALEC corporate funders urging them to cut ties and stop funding the harmful, anti-worker organization.

Disclaimer

CWA - Communications Workers of America published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 21:56:05 UTC
