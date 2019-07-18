Log in
CWA Communications Workers of America : #NoMoreOffshoring Campaign Picks Up Steam!

07/18/2019 | 04:35pm EDT

CWA's campaign to end the offshoring of U.S. call center jobs is picking up steam! Last week, a piece in Roll Call highlighted CWA members' progress in urging legislators to pass call center bills at the state and federal level.

CWAers in Minnesota, Arizona, Georgia, and Colorado participated in mobilization trainings last week and this week. The trainings focused on educating core activists on the #NoMoreOffshoring campaign, effectively mobilizing members, and the importance of CWA's Political Action Fund. Next Gen activists in Florida, Tennessee, and other states mobilized activists to make calls and sign postcards.

Disclaimer

CWA - Communications Workers of America published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 20:34:11 UTC
