CWA Communications Workers of America : #NoMoreOffshoring Campaign Picks Up Steam!

CWA's campaign to end the offshoring of U.S. call center jobs is picking up steam! Last week, a piece in Roll Call highlighted CWA members' progress in urging legislators to pass call center bills at the state and federal level.

CWAers in Minnesota, Arizona, Georgia, and Colorado participated in mobilization trainings last week and this week. The trainings focused on educating core activists on the #NoMoreOffshoring campaign, effectively mobilizing members, and the importance of CWA's Political Action Fund. Next Gen activists in Florida, Tennessee, and other states mobilized activists to make calls and sign postcards.