CWA Communications Workers of America : This Summer, CWA Members are Taking on Offshoring of U.S. Jobs

07/11/2019 | 02:25pm EDT

More than 1,200 CWAers from across the country joined a CWA town hall call this week to hear from CWA President Chris Shelton and U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) about how to take action in CWA's Summer of #NoMoreOffshoring campaign and what CWA members are doing to urge Congress to fight back against the offshoring of U.S. jobs.

'You really are the backbone of the labor movement,' Senator Brown told CWA members on the call. 'I know how personal these policies are for you. I'm out all the time in Ohio and I meet CWA members. I know the threat of outsourcing hangs over call center workers constantly - especially those who aren't lucky enough to have a CWA union card. I've been to call centers that are organized by CWA and call centers that aren't organized. The difference in quality of work, in turnover, productivity, wages, and benefits is stark. It's why last month I introduced, working with CWA, the U.S. Call Center Worker and Consumer Protection Act.'

CWAers have been making phone calls to urge Congress to support Brown's call center legislation, as well as the No Tax Breaks for Outsourcing Act, which would stop rewarding companies that ship jobs overseas and reverse the offshoring tax cuts embedded in the GOP tax scam.

If you haven't yet signed the petition to keep call center jobs in our communities, sign today.

'We need you to spend the rest of the summer making sure that all CWA members recognize that we can fight back against the offshoring of U.S. jobs,' President Shelton said. 'We need you to hand out leaflets at the workplaces and urge your friends and family to call their elected representatives. So get out there, make sure your brothers and sisters know what's at stake.'

Eighty-three percent of members polled on the call said that addressing offshoring jobs is a top three issue for them when considering who to vote for in the 2020 elections.

Listen to the full town hall call here.

Disclaimer

CWA - Communications Workers of America published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 18:24:05 UTC
