CWA Members Help Fellow Union Members Affected by COVID-19

On Wednesday, CWA members from Local 6143 volunteered with the San Antonio Central Labor Council to give groceries to their fellow union members in San Antonio, Texas. The food drive was for union families that have faced layoffs and work shortages due to COVID-19. These roughly 150 families include custodial workers, hotel workers, bus drivers, and state workers across the San Antonio region. Contributions for the food came from CWA Local 6143, the San Antonio Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO, and other local unions.