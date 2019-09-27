Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CWCI Study Shows A 31 Percent Drop in California Workers' Comp Hospital Stays Since 2010

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 06:20pm EDT

New California Workers’ Compensation Institute (CWCI) research shows the number of California workers’ compensation inpatient hospital stays fell nearly 31 percent from 2010 through 2018, fueled in large part by a steady decline in spinal fusions.

The study, authored by CWCI Senior Research Associate Stacy Jones, uses hospital discharge data from nearly 32.3 million inpatient stays compiled by the state Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development (OSHPD) to measure and compare the volume and types of California inpatient hospitalizations paid under workers’ compensation to those paid by Medicare, Medi-Cal and private coverage. Workers’ compensation is the smallest of the 4 medical delivery systems reviewed, accounting for just 0.4 percent of all inpatient stays in 2018, which is down from 0.6% in 2010, primarily due to a surge in Medi-Cal hospitalizations after 3.7 million adult Californians were added to the Medi-Cal rolls after Affordable Care Act plans became available in 2014. At the same time, a number of factors spurred a decline in workers’ comp inpatient stays from 2010 to 2018, including:

  • fluctuations in the number and types of claims;
  • increased use of ambulatory surgery centers;
  • the adoption of utilization review and independent medical review programs requiring that treatment meet evidence-based medicine standards;
  • technological and procedural advances that allow more services to be provided in outpatient settings; and
  • a 45.9 percent reduction in the number of spinal fusions since 2010, though fusions are still the top inpatient service rendered in workers’ comp, representing more than 1 in 6 injured worker hospitalizations last year.

In addition to tracking inpatient trends for California workers’ compensation, Medicare, Medi-Cal and private plans over the 9-year span of the study, other analyses and exhibits in the report provide detailed data showing:

  • The breakdown of workers’ comp inpatient stays among the top 5 Major Diagnostic Categories (MDCs);
  • The proportion of surgical vs. “medical” (non-surgical) hospitalizations in each of the 4 payer groups;
  • The top 5 workers’ comp surgical and medical inpatient discharges by diagnostic-related group (MS-DRG);
  • The breakdown of the top 10 workers’ comp MS-DRGs across payer groups in 2018;
  • The volume and prevalence of spinal fusion surgeries by payer group from 2010 through 2018;
  • The top 10 hospitals based on the percentage of their inpatient discharges covered by workers’ comp, and the proportion of California workers’ comp medical and surgical hospitalizations rendered at those facilities.

CWCI has released its study as a Research Update report, “California Workers’ Compensation Inpatient Hospital Trends, 2010-2018.” Institute members and subscribers can access the report in the Research section at www.cwci.org and others can purchase it for $17 from the Institute’s online Store.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:21pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Greenlane Holdings, Inc. To Contact The Firm
PR
07:19pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In ProPetro Holding Corp. To Contact The Firm
PR
07:18pMYGN LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. – MYGN
BU
07:18pNostalgiaCon's ‘80's Pop Culture Convention Unveils Final Roster of Concerts, Celebrities and Sessions
GL
07:15pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Eldorado Resorts, Inc. – ERI
GL
07:01pCOPPER LAKE RESOURCES : Appoints CFO
AQ
07:00pTrump considers delisting Chinese firms from U.S. markets - sources
RE
07:00pVMware and Carbon Black Announce Extension of Tender Offer
GL
07:00pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Nektar Therapeutics Investors of Important October 18th Deadline in Securities Class Action - NKTR
GL
06:56pTRUMP CONSIDERS DELISTING CHINESE FIRMS FROM U.S. MARKETS : sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump considers delisting Chinese firms from U.S. markets - sources
2TRUMP CONSIDERS DELISTING CHINESE FIRMS FROM U.S. MARKETS: sources
3COPPER LAKE RESOURCES LTD : COPPER LAKE RESOURCES : Appoints CFO
4NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle, P&G say they will miss 2020 deforestation goals
5KINCORA COPPER LTD : KINCORA COPPER : Issues Shares for Services

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group