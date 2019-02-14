Log in
CXR Networks : to Showcase Carrier Ethernet and Optical Network Solutions at Mobile World Congress 2019

02/14/2019 | 08:01am EST

CXR Networks, a leading manufacturer of global networking and communication equipment, will demonstrate its latest Carrier Ethernet, MPLS-TP, WDM and GPON solutions at the Mobile World Congress held in the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona on February 25th-28th.

CXR Networks helps Mobile Operators and Internet Service Providers scale services to their present and next generation 5G requirements thanks to its flexible, scalable and cost effective network access portfolio.

SWCE is a range of Carrier Ethernet switches and EDD Ethernet Demarcation Devices that comply with the MEF CE 2.0 standard. They provide layer 2 and layer 3 switching functions with IP v4 and v6 dual stack capabilities. The SWCE portfolio delivers up to four 10GE SFP+ interfaces and 24 Gigabit Ethernet interfaces. It enables CE 2.0 managed services including EVC, E-LINE, E-LAN, E-TREE at the UNI / NNI Carrier Ethernet network access.

GP2500 is a global GPON access solution made of a complete choice of OLT and ONT products that serve medium to large scale Internet access networks for both Consumer FTTH and Enterprise FTTO services. It supports all L2/L3 protocols to deliver Carrier Class Internet, voice and video services with automated subscriber ONU control.

Speed-OTS-5000 is an active CWDM DWDM optical multiplexer supporting a total combined capacity of up to 960 channels and 1.2 Tbps that provides better usage of existing fiber lines and improves reliability of high speed optical communications.

PT-7860 is a 10 Gigabit MPLS-TP and Carrier Ethernet platform with Pseudowire Emulation services. It provides Virtual Private Wire Services for TDM / SDH / E1 extension over a Packet Transport Network with sub-50 ms protection. PT-7860 comes in a 19’’-1U modular chassis with a choice of Ethernet, E1, STM-1/4 plug-in cards.

You are welcome to visit CXR on booth 5B61 – 41 in Hall 5 at MWC 2019, and please feel free to get in contact with CXR for any question.

About CXR: CXR Networks is a global network and communication equipment vendor dedicated to mission critical communications of the Telecom Operator, Community, Defense, Transport and Utility markets.

CXR, Smart Solutions for Smart Networks

www.cxr.com


© Business Wire 2019
