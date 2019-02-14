CXR Networks : to Showcase Carrier Ethernet and Optical Network Solutions at Mobile World Congress 2019

CXR
Networks, a leading manufacturer of global networking and
communication equipment, will demonstrate its latest Carrier Ethernet,
MPLS-TP, WDM and GPON solutions at the Mobile
World Congress held in the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona on February 25th-28th.
CXR Networks helps Mobile Operators and Internet Service Providers scale
services to their present and next generation 5G requirements thanks to
its flexible, scalable and cost effective network access portfolio.
SWCE
is a range of Carrier Ethernet switches and EDD Ethernet Demarcation
Devices that comply with the MEF CE 2.0 standard. They provide layer 2
and layer 3 switching functions with IP v4 and v6 dual stack
capabilities. The SWCE portfolio delivers up to four 10GE SFP+
interfaces and 24 Gigabit Ethernet interfaces. It enables CE 2.0 managed
services including EVC, E-LINE, E-LAN, E-TREE at the UNI / NNI Carrier
Ethernet network access.
GP2500
is a global GPON access solution made of a complete choice of OLT and
ONT products that serve medium to large scale Internet access networks
for both Consumer FTTH and Enterprise FTTO services. It supports all
L2/L3 protocols to deliver Carrier Class Internet, voice and video
services with automated subscriber ONU control.
Speed-OTS-5000
is an active CWDM DWDM optical multiplexer supporting a total combined
capacity of up to 960 channels and 1.2 Tbps that provides better usage
of existing fiber lines and improves reliability of high speed optical
communications.
PT-7860
is a 10 Gigabit MPLS-TP and Carrier Ethernet platform with Pseudowire
Emulation services. It provides Virtual Private Wire Services for TDM
/ SDH / E1 extension over a Packet Transport Network with sub-50 ms
protection. PT-7860 comes in a 19’’-1U modular chassis with a choice of
Ethernet, E1, STM-1/4 plug-in cards.
You are welcome to visit CXR on booth 5B61 – 41 in Hall 5 at MWC 2019,
and please feel free to get
in contact with CXR for any question.
About
CXR: CXR Networks is a global network and communication equipment
vendor dedicated to mission critical communications of the Telecom
Operator, Community, Defense, Transport and Utility markets.
CXR, Smart Solutions for Smart Networks
www.cxr.com
