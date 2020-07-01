Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CYDY Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors CytoDyn, Inc. Investigation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 11:01am EDT

NEW YORK, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of CytoDyn, Inc. ("CytoDyn" or "the Company") (OTCMKT: CYDY). Investors who purchased CytoDyn securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cydy.             

The investigation concerns whether CytoDyn and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On June 30, 2020, Citron Research published a report entitled, "SEC Must Immediately Halt this Stock Promotion Scheme." The Citron Research report stated that "[t]his is a $5 billion market cap company with 10 employees who claim to have the cure for COVID with zero data and a CEO who sold >$30 million of stock ~70% lower than yesterday's closing price. The CEO has made inappropriate promotional claims like 'this looks the solution to coronavirus' leading into his most recent stock sale." The report alleged that the company is a "big joke" regarding its claim to have developed a cure for COVID-19 with "zero" data related to over-hyped leronlimab. Following this news, CytoDyn stock dropped roughly 34% during intraday trading on June 30, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased CytoDyn shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cydy. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484. 

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cydy-investor-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-investors-cytodyn-inc-investigation-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301086977.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:22aAMJ HALL GLOBAL : Comments on Data Provider Dun & Bradstreet as They Raise $1.7 Billion in an Upsized U.S. IPO
BU
11:21aMighty “Mouser Machine” Makes 2020 Debut at Indianapolis Speedway
BU
11:21aBorqs Technologies missed the filing deadline for the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F and announced preliminary unaudited financial results
GL
11:20aTesla becomes most valuable automaker in latest stock rally
RE
11:19aPICTON PROPERTY INCOME : Long Term Incentive Plan Awards Vesting
PR
11:18aPICTON PROPERTY INCOME : Grant of Share Awards
PR
11:18aNAAEE Releases Guidance for School Reopening
GL
11:18aMERCK : EU Commission Drops Allegations Against Merck KGaA in Merger Case
DJ
11:17aVANTAGE DRILLING INTERNATIONAL : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11:16aNeela Montgomery Leaves Crate and Barrel
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group