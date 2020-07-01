CYDY Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors CytoDyn, Inc. Investigation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of CytoDyn, Inc. ("CytoDyn" or "the Company") (OTCMKT: CYDY). Investors who purchased CytoDyn securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cydy.

The investigation concerns whether CytoDyn and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On June 30, 2020, Citron Research published a report entitled, "SEC Must Immediately Halt this Stock Promotion Scheme." The Citron Research report stated that "[t]his is a $5 billion market cap company with 10 employees who claim to have the cure for COVID with zero data and a CEO who sold >$30 million of stock ~70% lower than yesterday's closing price. The CEO has made inappropriate promotional claims like 'this looks the solution to coronavirus' leading into his most recent stock sale." The report alleged that the company is a "big joke" regarding its claim to have developed a cure for COVID-19 with "zero" data related to over-hyped leronlimab. Following this news, CytoDyn stock dropped roughly 34% during intraday trading on June 30, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased CytoDyn shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cydy. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cydy-investor-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-investors-cytodyn-inc-investigation-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301086977.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC