CYNORA : and LG Display Expand Their Cooperation

CYNORA, a leader in TADF (thermally activated delayed fluorescence)
materials for Next-generation OLEDs, extends its Joint Development
Agreement with LG Display. After two years of joint development since
2016, CYNORA and LG Display have decided to continue their cooperation
towards the commercialization of TADF emitters in OLED displays.
OLED panels are currently the dominating technology for TV and mobile
applications. To enable even more applications, OLED panel makers are
urgently looking for a high-efficiency deep-blue emitter material.
CYNORA´s innovative TADF technology presents a new solution to this
issue after the current state-of-the-art technology, phosphorescence,
has not succeeded in several years.
CYNORA is the first company to demonstrate high-efficiency deep-blue
emitter materials for OLED displays, while others have only reported on
sky-blue materials that cannot be used in displays. The company has
recently shown that it is leading in deep-blue emitter materials for
different approaches of the TADF technology, self-emitting or
co-emitting approaches, which includes hyper-fluorescence.
“CYNORA´s focus in our cooperation remains on deep-blue emitter
materials for OLED TVs,” says Gildas Sorin, CYNORA’s CEO, “Then, we will
use our knowhow on deep-blue emitters to speed up the development of
sky-blue emitters for lighting applications and green emitters for
displays.”
CYNORA had already reported first sky-blue results in the spring of
2017, which are still the best sky-blue results with TADF materials
reported to date. First green materials have been sampled to OLED panel
makers.
About CYNORA
CYNORA is a leader in TADF technology. The company's focus is on
high-efficiency OLED emitter systems. With a multidisciplinary team of
more than 110 TADF experts, CYNORA has developed a robust IP portfolio
with more than 150 granted patents and expects to reach 1000 patents and
patent applications within the next 2-3 years. CYNORA is working closely
with its customers on material and device development.
