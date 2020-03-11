Cabbeen Fashion : CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Pursuant to the existing service agreement (the "Original Service Agreement") entered into between Mr. Yang and the Company, his current term of office in relation to his service as an executive Director is three years from October 28, 2019. He is also subject to retirement and reelection at annual general meeting of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Pursuant to the said service agreement, director's fee payable to Mr. Yang is HK$1,397,000 per annum and other allowance and remuneration to Mr. Yang may subject to the discretion of the Directors and be reviewed from time to time. The Original Service Agreement was supplemented by a supplemental agreement dated 11 March 2020 to include his role as the Chief Executive Director of the Company as part of his responsibilities. Other than the abovementioned change in the responsibilities of Mr. Yang's service, all other terms under the Original Service Agreement remain unchanged.

As of the date of this announcement, Mr. Yang is deemed to be interested in 405,243,209 shares in the Company, representing approximately 60.64% of the entire issued share capital of the Company, for the purposes of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Yang has no information to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

COMPLIANCE WITH THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE

Upon the appointment of Mr. Yang as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company becoming effect on 12 March 2020, Mr. Yang will perform both of the roles of the Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. This deviates from code provision A.2.1 of the Corporate Governance Code contained in Appendix 14 of the Listing Rules, which requires that the roles of Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company should be separated and should not be performed by the same individual. After evaluation of the current situation of the Group and taking into account of Mr. Yang's extensive experience in the industry and deep understanding of the Group's businesses, the Board is of the opinion that it is appropriate and in the best interest of the Company at the present stage for vesting the roles of the Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company by the same person as it helps to facilitates the execution of the Group's business strategies and maximizes the effectiveness of its operation.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, the Board is not aware of any other matters that it considers necessary to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders in relation to the above change of the chief executive of the Company.